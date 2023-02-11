Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global / Feb. 4-10, 2023

By Associated Press
2023/02/11 06:21
Brandi Carlile, winner of the awards for best rock song for "Broken Horses," best americana album for "In These Silent Days" and best rock performance...
An Indian holy man take dips at Sangam, the confluence of rivers the Ganges and the Yamuna during "Maghi Purnima", or the full-moon day of the Hindu c...
Arctic sea smoke rises from the Atlantic Ocean at Portland Head Light as the morning temperature is about -10 degrees Fahrenheit, Saturday, Feb. 4, 20...
Ultra-Orthodox Jews of the Sadigura Hasidic dynasty celebrate the Jewish feast of 'Tu Bishvat' or "New Year of the Trees," as they sit with their rabb...
A woman walks out from a residential building which was hit by a Russian rocket, in the city center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Pho...
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives a peace sign as he is applauded by Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, right, and Speake...
Volunteers carry supplies for firefighters near trees burning in Puren, Chile, late Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, as forest fires spread in southern and cen...
Fashion from Christian Siriano fall/winter 2023 collection is modeled during Fashion Week, Thursday Feb. 9, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthe...
A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey receives treatment inside an incubator at a children's hos...
In this drone photo, destroyed buildings are seen from above in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Thousands who lost their homes i...
A man carries the body of an earthquake victim in the Besnia village near the Turkish border, Idlib province, Syria, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/G...
People get warm with a fire as rescue teams search for people in Elbistan, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With the hope of finding survivor...
Former Nicaragua presidential candidate Felix Maradiaga hugs his daughter Alejandra, after arriving from Nicaragua at Washington Dulles International ...
United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during the super G portion of an alpine ski, women's World Championship combined race, in Merib...
Swimmers, paddlers and surfers form a circle around a Peruvian national flag as a show for unity and peace, in the waters of Agua Dulce beach in Lima,...
Florence Pugh poses for photographers upon arrival at the Critics' Circle Film Awards in London, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invis...
A Congress party workers shouts slogans standing on top of a police barricade during a protest against Indian businessman Gautam Adani, in New Delhi, ...
Visitors admire St. John's Baptistery, one of the oldest churches in Florence, central Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The Baptistery's dome is undergoi...
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington, ...

Feb. 4-10, 2023

From Brandi Carlile happily embracing her three Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy giving the peace sign in Parliament at London's Westminster Hall, to the death and destruction following a catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

