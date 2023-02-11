Smith dropped for England to play Farrell at 10 vs Italy

LONDON (AP) — Marcus Smith was dropped to make way for England captain Owen Farrell at flyhalf for the Six Nations match against Italy on Sunday at Twickenham.

Smith has been the leading flyhalf since his debut in July 2021 while Farrell was with the British and Irish Lions. Eddie Jones combined the playmakers at 10 and 12 the following November in a win against Australia, but injuries to Farrell prevented them from establishing the partnership until the tour of Australia last June.

Even though Farrell played only 10 for his Saracens club, and excelled, Jones persisted with the dual playmakers with the Rugby World Cup in mind.

But through the last eight tests, the Smith-Farrell combo struggled to unlock the backline, even beside Manu Tuilagi. Joe Marchant was the latest outside center to be hamstrung, in the 29-23 loss to Scotland last weekend, and he was ditched on Thursday.

Henry Slade was recalled after recovering from a hip injury. Bath's Ollie Lawrence has filled the vacancy at 12 after coming off the bench against Scotland.

The only change to the pack had flanker Jack Willis in for the dropped Ben Curry.

In the reserves, Northampton scrumhalf Alex Mitchell, capped against Tonga in 2021, replaced England caps record-holder Ben Youngs, and beside Smith the other backup back was London Irish wing Henry Arundell.

Italy welcomed two of its England-based players after long injury layoffs, forwards Jake Polledri and Marco Riccioni. Both feared for their rugby careers when they were injured.

Against Scotland in November 2020, Polledri suffered a broken leg, ruptured hamstring and torn calf. But it was nerve damage to his leg and foot which took the longest to recover. Gloucester stuck by Polledri, giving him a new contract before he came back in September. He could play his 20th test from the bench.

Riccioni is starting at tighthead prop. He ruptured his left knee ligament in November 2021 against Argentina. He returned in October for Saracens.

The only other change to the side which made France look ordinary last weekend in Rome was in the backline, where Edoardo Padovani has swapped in for Pierre Bruno to start on the right wing. Italy lost to France 29-24.

“Against France we were inaccurate in the first 20 minutes and we had moments where we didn’t play the way we wanted,” coach Kieran Crowley said. “We have worked well this week and we hope that the attention to detail that was missing last week is present for this game.”

England is the only Six Nations team Italy hasn't beaten.

___

Lineups:

England: Freddie Steward, Max Malins, Henry Slade, Ollie Lawrence, Ollie Hassell-Collins, Owen Farrell (captain), Jack van Poortvliet; Alex Dombrandt, Jack Willis, Lewis Ludlam, Ollie Chessum, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Ellis Genge. Reserves: Jack Walker, Mako Vunipola, Dan Cole, Nick Isiekwe, Ben Earl, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, Henry Arundell.

Italy: Ange Capuozzo, Edoardo Padovani, Juan Ignacio Brex, Luca Morisi, Tommaso Menoncello, Tommaso Allan, Stephen Varney; Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro (captain), Sebastian Negri, Federico Ruzza, Niccolo Cannone, Marco Riccioni, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fischetti. Reserves: Luca Bigi, Federico Zani, Simone Ferrari, Edoardo Iachizzi, Jake Polledri, Manuel Zuliani, Alessandro Fusco, Pierre Bruno.

___

