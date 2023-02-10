All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 45 29 11 4 1 63 136 113 Providence 45 27 9 7 2 63 135 117 Charlotte 44 25 15 2 2 54 136 129 Springfield 45 23 17 1 4 51 139 129 Lehigh Valley 44 22 17 3 2 49 131 134 Hartford 45 19 17 3 6 47 131 142 Bridgeport 45 19 18 7 1 46 145 152 WB/Scranton 44 20 19 2 3 45 122 125

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 44 30 12 1 1 62 156 138 Utica 45 22 16 5 2 51 132 135 Syracuse 43 21 15 4 3 49 157 140 Rochester 41 21 17 2 1 45 129 141 Laval 45 18 19 6 2 44 159 164 Cleveland 42 17 20 3 2 39 135 163 Belleville 44 17 22 4 1 39 142 165

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 44 24 11 6 3 57 163 130 Milwaukee 44 26 15 1 2 55 157 130 Iowa 45 22 14 5 4 53 137 135 Rockford 45 23 16 4 2 52 146 149 Manitoba 42 22 15 3 2 49 128 133 Grand Rapids 43 19 20 2 2 42 122 154 Chicago 42 16 22 3 1 36 120 155

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Coachella Valley 41 30 7 3 1 64 153 110 Calgary 44 31 11 2 0 64 164 111 Colorado 44 27 14 3 0 57 132 113 Abbotsford 45 26 15 2 2 56 157 136 Ontario 43 24 17 1 1 50 138 120 Tucson 46 21 21 4 0 46 153 160 Bakersfield 43 18 22 2 1 39 126 139 San Jose 45 18 24 0 3 39 116 151 Henderson 47 16 27 0 4 36 120 137 San Diego 46 12 34 0 0 24 114 181

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled