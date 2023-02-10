SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|34
|24
|8
|2
|0
|50
|135
|89
|Huntsville
|36
|23
|11
|1
|1
|48
|132
|109
|Birmingham
|37
|22
|13
|1
|1
|46
|140
|114
|Roanoke
|34
|21
|11
|2
|0
|45
|114
|87
|Knoxville
|36
|21
|12
|1
|2
|45
|136
|118
|Evansville
|37
|21
|14
|2
|0
|44
|126
|122
|Pensacola
|35
|19
|16
|0
|0
|38
|123
|117
|Fayetteville
|37
|15
|18
|4
|0
|34
|107
|119
|Quad City
|33
|14
|17
|1
|1
|30
|87
|101
|Macon
|32
|6
|24
|2
|0
|14
|86
|144
|Vermilion County
|29
|4
|23
|2
|0
|10
|59
|125
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Birmingham 3, Peoria 1
Macon at Fayetteville, 7:15 p.m.
Roanoke at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Vermilion County at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Vermilion County at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Peoria at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
No games scheduled