Truck hits ebike, kills two children in southwest Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two 12-year-old children are dead following a collision with a light truck in Chiayi County on Friday (Feb. 10).

The truck carrying two people reportedly struck the two girls who were riding on an electric bike down the 167 County Road in Taibao City. The truck then hit a power pole and rolled into the field.

The girls were found in critical condition at the scene, and rushed to hospital where they later died. The two men suffered injuries, one of them serious, and were also sent to hospital.

The exact cause of the collision is still under investigation.

The number of traffic deaths for 2022 up to November was 2,825 was the equivalent of more than eight people dying on Taiwan’s roads every day. The total number for the year is expected to be the highest since 2014.