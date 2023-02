The Venice Carnival spectacle traditionally begins with a ride on festively decorated boats on the canals of the lagoon city. In the days that follow,... The Venice Carnival spectacle traditionally begins with a ride on festively decorated boats on the canals of the lagoon city. In the days that follow, the alleyways, squares and bridges are filled with street art and music. Typically, around 3 million visitors from all over the world flock to the city to join the Carnival celebrations.