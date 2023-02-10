Turkey-Syria earthquake: Death toll rises, rescues dwindle

Several survivors were rescued from the rubble of buildings as authorities in Turkey and Syria announced the death has surpassed 21,000 after this week's earthquakes.

Despite the hope of finding people alive in the rubble dimming, rescuers continued their search overnight.

A teenager, Adnan Muhammed Korkut, was pulled largely unscathed from beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Gaziantep

The 17-year-old smiled at the crowd of friends and relatives who chanted his name as he was carried out and put onto a stretcher.

"Thank God you arrived,'' he said, embracing his mother and others who leaned down to kiss and hug him as he was being loaded into an ambulance. "Thank you, everyone.''

He had been forced to drink his own urine, "I was able to survive that way,'' he said.

In the Samandag district of Hatay province, a 10-year-old boy was saved with his mother, and in the same area, a seven-year-old girl named Asya Donmez was rescued after 95 hours and taken to hospital.

Turkish state broadcaster TRT reported about 8,000 people had been rescued from the rubble in Turkey so far.

In Syria, some 3,000 volunteers are searching for survivors.

"Tears of joy and cheers for life. With each case of rescue, we rise again motivated," the rescue organization tweeted late Thursday.

Turkey's Disaster and Management Authority (AFAD) said more than 1,509 aftershocks had been recorded since Monday's 7.8-magnitude quake.

Nations across the globe had sent search and rescue teams, doctors, field hospitals and aid materials to quake-hit regions.

The Foreign Ministry said 95 countries have offered help, and nearly 7,000 rescue personnel had been sent to assist.

But the chances of finding survivors in the freezing temperatures are dimming after what Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described as the "disaster of the century."

Here are other updates on the aftermath of the deadly earthquake on Friday, February 10:

Germany sending more aid to Turkey

Germany delivered 50 tonnes of relief to Turkey on Thursday, and another three plane loads were headed to quake-stricken areas on Friday.

This will "continue over the next few days," Germany's Defense Minister, Boris Pistorius said during a visit with German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser to the Wunstorf air base.

Another plane loaded with "winter clothing, blankets, food, and hygiene items, which are most urgently needed on the ground," also took off from Frankfurt on Friday, Lufthansa Cargo said.

The aid was collected by Turkish communities living in Germany and Lufthansa Cargo employees.

14 aid trucks cross into northwest Syria

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that 14 trucks carrying humanitarian aid had crossed into northern Syria from Turkey.

"These convoys are carrying electric heaters, tents, blankets, and other items to assist these people who have been displaced as a result of this catastrophic earthquake," said spokesperson Paul Dillon, adding that the aid was bound for Idlib.

The aid includes blankets, mattresses, tents, shelter materials, basic relief items, and solar lamps for at least 5,000 people.

Friday's convoy follows a day after the first UN aid convoy arrived in opposition-held northwest Syria on Thursday.

WFP needs more border crossings to deliver aid to Syria

The World Food Programme (WFP) has called for the opening of more border crossings from Turkey to northwest Syria.

The UN's food agency is running out of stock in the opposition-held area.

"Northwest Syria, where 90% of the population depends on humanitarian assistance, is a big concern. We have reached the people there, but we need to replenish our stocks," Corinne Fleischer, WFP Regional Director in the Middle East, Northern Africa and Eastern Europe, told reporters.

"We are running out of stocks, and we need access to bring new stocks in. The border crossing is open now, but we need to get new border crossings open."

The UN Security Council in 2014 authorized aid deliveries to opposition-held parts of Syria from Turkey, Iraq, and Jordan through four border crossings.

That has shrunk over the years to just one, amid opposition from Russia — a top ally of the Syrian government — which wants aid to come through its capital, Damascus.

On Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the Security Council to authorize the opening of new cross-border humanitarian aid points between Turkey and Syria.

Assad visits quake survivors in Aleppo

Syrian President Bashar Assad made his first public appearance in an earthquake-hit area.

Assad and his wife visited injured people at Aleppo University Hospital, Syrian state media reported.

Aleppo, Syria's second city, was among the most devastated cities by the earthquake that struck neighboring Turkey.

More than 3,300 have been confirmed killed on the other side of the border in war-torn Syria.

Assad's government does not control all the parts of northern Syria devastated by the quake.

More than 3,300 have been killed in rebel-held and government-controlled northern areas.

The deadliest quakes in the world over the last 25-years

The earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria this week was the deadliest disaster in more than a decade. It was also one of the deadliest quakes in the past 25 years:

Feb. 6, 2023: In Turkey and Syria, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake kills more than 21,000 people.

April 25, 2015: In Nepal, more than 8,800 people are killed by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

March 11, 2011: A magnitude 9.0 quake off the northeast coast of Japan triggers a tsunami, killing more than 18,400 people.

Jan. 12, 2010: In Haiti, over 100,000 people are killed by a magnitude 7.0 quake. The government estimated a staggering 316,000 dead, but the scale of the destruction made an accurate count impossible.

May 12, 2008: A magnitude 7.9 quake strikes eastern Sichuan in China, resulting in over 87,500 deaths.

May 27, 2006: More than 5,700 people die when a magnitude 6.3 quake hits Indonesia's Java island.

Oct. 8, 2005: A magnitude 7.6 earthquake kills over 80,000 people in the Pakistani-administered part of Kashmir.

Dec. 26, 2004: A magnitude 9.1 quake in Indonesia triggers an Indian Ocean tsunami, killing about 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

Dec. 26, 2003: According to government figures, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits southeastern Iran, causing 34,00 deaths.

Jan. 26, 2001: A magnitude 7.6 quake strikes Gujarat in India, killing as many as 20,000 people.

You can read more here about the worst earthquakes in recorded history.

Hundreds of thousands homeless in the middle of winter

No figures have been released on how many have been left homeless by the quake.

Temperatures remain below freezing across the large region, and many people have no place to shelter.

Make-shift shelters have been set up in supermarket car parks, mosques, roadsides or amid the ruins.

Turkey's Disaster and Management Authority (AFAD) said more than 75,000 survivors have been evacuated to other provinces.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who faces a tough election in May, has renewed a promise to quake survivors to rebuild destroyed homes within a year.

The World Bank is providing Turkey with $1.78 billion in relief and recovery financing, $780 million of which will become available immediately. In addition, the US Agency for International Development will provide $85 million in urgent humanitarian assistance to Turkey and Syria.

Relief efforts in Syria hampered by war

Relief efforts in Syria have been complicated by the civil war that has partitioned the country.

The International Committee of the Red Cross president, Mirjana Spoljaric, who was in Aleppo, said communities there were struggling.

"Communities struggling after years of fierce fighting are now crippled by the earthquake," Spoljaric tweeted.

"As this tragic event unfolds, people's desperate plight must be addressed."

An aid convoy crossed the Turkish border into rebel-held northwestern Syria on Thursday, the first delivery into the area since the quake.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the Security Council to authorize the opening of new cross-border humanitarian aid points between Turkey and Syria.

"This is the moment of unity, it's not a moment to politicise or to divide but it is obvious that we need massive support," Guterres said.

Damascus views the delivery of aid to rebel-held areas from Turkey as a violation of its sovereignty.

