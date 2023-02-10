Online Travel Agency Market Consumption Analysis by Applications, Future Demand Competitive Situation and Emerging Trends Forecast 2021 to 2027

Astute Analytica’s most recent report on Online Travel Agency Market research explores a wide range of particular, important, and enticing market and industry elements. All of the report’s findings, data, and information were confirmed and revalidated by our sources for market research.

The market is expected to see a positive recovery and response to after-effects of COVID-19 impact. The Online Travel Agency market is expected to generate revenue around USD 1,500 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.1% for the forecast period 2021-2027.

The online travel agency market accounted US$ 850 billion in 2019. After the COVID-19 outbreak, the tourism industry has been severely affected and the annual revenue of the OTA market has been reduced by around 25% to USD 638.5 billion in 2020.

An in-depth analysis of the market was carried out by the report’s authors using a research and study methodology that was best in class for the industry. This study analyses industry trends in each sub-segment and anticipates demand, trends, and revenue growth for the local and national markets from 2021 through 2027.

This analysis examines market factors such as market size, economic conditions, market dynamics, and projections. It also offers in-depth details on particular rivals, extension opportunities, and important market drivers. The Online Travel Agency Market research is divided into companies, regions, types, and applications.

Leading Competitors

The major players in the market are Expedia Inc., Booking Holdings Inc., Ctrip.com International Ltd, Trivago, Tripadvisor, Makemytrip Pvt. Ltd, Thomas Cook Group PLC among others. To sustain the competitive environment, various online travel agencies are collaborating with hotel groups and transportation companies to provide affordable services to the customers. For instance, in 2018, Cleartrip acquired Flyin to gain a competitive edge and increase its customer base in the Middle East and Africa region.

The market sector’s expansion efforts are discussed in this section, along with the market’s surviving vendors and traders, regional import and export investigations, and regional import and export investigations. Surveys, press releases, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all C-level executives were used to compile the remaining data.

The analysis highlights the performance of the Online Travel Agency Market sector’s key elements and application components in each regional industry. Similarly, stratified guidance on the list of significant actors operating within each regional economy informs the regional economy’s competitive dynamics.

This enables a thorough and in-depth examination of the overall business market. In addition, the report includes global market industry forecasts for each object, geography, and application sector for the years 2021-2027.

Segmentation Analysis

By Business Model Mega Online Travel Retailers Digital Tour Operators Mobile Travel Retailers Travel Marketplaces

By Platform Mobile Desktop

By Product/ Services Transportation Flights Cabs Hotels Cruises Activities Packages (End-to-end) Documentation

By Customer Segment Corporate Personal (Individuals, groups, families) Students/ Professionals

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Rest of the world



