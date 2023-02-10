Warehouse Automation Market 2020 Overview with the Best Scope, Trends, Demand, Benefits, Forecast to 2025

Astute Analytica’s most recent report on Warehouse Automation Market research explores a wide range of particular, important, and enticing market and industry elements. All of the report’s findings, data, and information were confirmed and revalidated by our sources for market research.

The Warehouse Automation Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 13.50% over the forecast period and will reach US$ 38.01 Bn in 2027 from US$ 17.78 Bn in 2021.

An in-depth analysis of the market was carried out by the report’s authors using a research and study methodology that was best in class for the industry. This study analyses industry trends in each sub-segment and anticipates demand, trends, and revenue growth for the local and national markets from 2020 through 2025.

This analysis examines market factors such as market size, economic conditions, market dynamics, and projections. It also offers in-depth details on particular rivals, extension opportunities, and important market drivers. The Warehouse Automation Market research is divided into companies, regions, types, and applications.

Leading Competitors

The warehouse automation market is highly competitive in nature, with a balance of start-ups and well-established companies. Several start-ups have come up to develop robotic solutions for warehousing with huge explosion of various mobile robotic systems along with different degrees of autonomy. ABB Ltd., Amazon Robotics, Automation Tooling Systems, Fetch Robotics, Inc., FANUC Corporation, Geodis, and Locus Robotics Honeywell International, Inc., IAM Robotics, Kuka AG, Locus Robotics, Magazino GmbH, Omron Corporation, SSI Schaefer AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Inc. and Wynright Corp. among others are some major players included in the research study of the global warehouse automation market.

The market sector’s expansion efforts are discussed in this section, along with the market’s surviving vendors and traders, regional import and export investigations, and regional import and export investigations. Surveys, press releases, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all C-level executives were used to compile the remaining data.

The analysis highlights the performance of the Warehouse Automation Market sector’s key elements and application components in each regional industry. Similarly, stratified guidance on the list of significant actors operating within each regional economy informs the regional economy’s competitive dynamics.

This enables a thorough and in-depth examination of the overall business market. In addition, the report includes global market industry forecasts for each object, geography, and application sector for the years 2020-2025.

Segmentation Analysis

By Technology:

AGV/AMR

AS/RS

Automatic Identification and Data Capture

Conveyors

MRO Services

Order Picking

Overhead Systems

Palletizing & Depalletizing

Sortation

WMS/WES/WCS

By Function:

Inbound

Picking

Outbound

By Industry Vertical:

3PL

Apparel

E-Commerce

Food & Beverage

General Merchandise

Grocery

Pharma

