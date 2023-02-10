3D Motion Capture System Market Business Strategy, Regional Analysis, Trends to Expand Market Share 2023 to 2031

Astute Analytica’s most recent report on 3D Motion Capture System Market research explores a wide range of particular, important, and enticing market and industry elements. All of the report’s findings, data, and information were confirmed and revalidated by our sources for market research.

The 3D Motion Capture System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.80% over the forecast period and will reach US$ 493.7436 Million in 2027 from US$ 215.7 Million in 2021.

This study analyses industry trends in each sub-segment and anticipates demand, trends, and revenue growth for the local and national markets from 2020 through 2025.

Leading Competitors

Motion Analysis Corporation, Synertial XSens Technologies, Qualisys Vicon Motion Systems, Northern Digital Codamotion and STT Systems among others are included in the research study of the global 3D motion capture system market. Companies are working in collaboration to hold a fair market share during the forecast period.

For instance, a few software companies have developed mobile-based subscription apps for small-scale artists in collaboration with tech companies such as Xsens. Some of the solutions are Polywink, CV-AR(Maxon), Face Cap, and CrazyTalk Animator 3 Pro (Reallusion Inc.).

Segmentation Analysis

By Component:

Hardware Camera Sensors Accessories

Software Cloud-based On-Premise

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By System:

Optical 3D Motion Capture Systems Active 3D Motion Capture Systems Passive 3D Motion Capture Systems

Non-optical 3D Motion Capture Systems Electromagnetic 3D Motion Capture Systems Inertial 3D Motion Capture Systems Motorized 3D Motion Capture Systems



By Application:

Biomechanical Research and Medical

Education

Engineering and Industrial Applications

Media and Entertainment

Other Applications

By End-User:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Media and Entertainment

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Education

Others

