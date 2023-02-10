Endpoint Security Market 2023 Revenue Estimates, Emerging Trends, Growth Statistics, Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2031

Astute Analytica’s most recent report on Endpoint Security Market research explores a wide range of particular, important, and enticing market and industry elements. All of the report’s findings, data, and information were confirmed and revalidated by our sources for market research.

The Endpoint Security Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.28% over the forecast period and will reach US$ 23,032.02 Mn in 2027 from US$ 13,909.27 Mn in 2021.

An in-depth analysis of the market was carried out by the report’s authors using a research and study methodology that was best in class for the industry. This study analyses industry trends in each sub-segment and anticipates demand, trends, and revenue growth for the local and national markets from 2020 through 2025.

This analysis examines market factors such as market size, economic conditions, market dynamics, and projections. It also offers in-depth details on particular rivals, extension opportunities, and important market drivers. The Endpoint Security Market research is divided into companies, regions, types, and applications.

Leading Competitors

AhnLab, Inc., Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG., Bitdefender, Carbon Black, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Comodo Group, Inc., Cylance Inc., ESET, FireEye Inc., Fortinet, Inc., F-Secure, IBM Corporation, McAfee, Inc., Kaspersky Lab., Microsoft Corporation, Panda Security, Sophos Ltd., Symantec Corp., Trend Micro Inc., VIPRE Security, and Webroot Inc. among others are included in the research study of the global endpoint security market.

The market sector’s expansion efforts are discussed in this section, along with the market’s surviving vendors and traders, regional import and export investigations, and regional import and export investigations. Surveys, press releases, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all C-level executives were used to compile the remaining data.

The analysis highlights the performance of the Endpoint Security Market sector’s key elements and application components in each regional industry. Similarly, stratified guidance on the list of significant actors operating within each regional economy informs the regional economy’s competitive dynamics.

This enables a thorough and in-depth examination of the overall business market. In addition, the report includes global market industry forecasts for each object, geography, and application sector for the years 2020-2025.

Segmentation Analysis

The global endpoint security market is segmented on the basis of type, component, deployment model, and end-user. These major market segments are further categorized into various sub-segments to study the market in detail.

By Type:

Web Security

Application Security

Network Security

By Component:

Software Antivirus/ antimalware Endpoint application control Encryption Technologies Mobile device security Intrusion prevention Firewall

Services Maintenance and Updates Managed Service Training and Consulting



By Deployment Model:

On-Premise

Cloud

By End-User:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Education

Others

