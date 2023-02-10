Taiwan rescue team leader in Turkey also led 2011 Japan mission

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After seeing an image of Taiwan rescue team leader Huang Po-tsun (黃博村) in Turkey, Japan’s de facto embassy in Taiwan recognized him as the leader of Taiwan’s rescue team in Japan in 2011 following the Tohoku earthquake.

In a social media post, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) shared a photo of her speaking to Huang via a video call. She wrote that Huang was the leader of the first rescue team that arrived in Turkey, hours after major earthquakes struck.

The Japan Taiwan Exchange Association, responding to Tsai’s post, wrote: “We wonder if anyone noticed that the leader of the rescue team Taiwan sent to Turkey for rescue missions this time, Huang Po-tsun, is the same Taiwanese rescue team leader that came to Japan during the March 11, 2011 disasters following the earthquake in eastern Japan.” It added that its staff members were moved to tears at the sight of Huang.

The revelation quickly went viral in Taiwan, and Huang, who heard that he had been recognized, recorded a video to comment on the issue. He said he empathized deeply with the victims in Japan and Turkey alike, and that he was honored to have the ability to give back to and help the world.

He thanked Japan and Turkey for the help they gave to Taiwan’s rescue teams, as well as his team for the hard work. He assured the families of his team members that he will bring them safely home.

“Go, Taiwan! Go, Turkey! Go, Japan!” he said.