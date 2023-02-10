Porter leads women's Vic Open after course record 64

BARWON HEADS, Australia (AP) — Cassie Porter fired a course record 9-under par 64 on Friday to take a five-shot lead halfway through the women’s Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Links.

The 20-year-old Porter had eagles on the par-4 5th and the par-5 18th on the Creek Course in the second round to move to 15 under after opening with a 66, overshadowing her playing partners and former No. 1-ranked Karrie Webb and Jiyai Shin.

Pavarisa Yoktuan of Thailand, who was tied with Porter after the first round, was in second spot at 10 under after a 68 in the second round.

She was one shot ahead of Holly Clyburn and Emma Talley, while Shin was in fifth spot at 7 under.

The women’s and men's Vic Opens are being played concurrently on the 36-hole layout at Barwon Heads, near Geelong in Australia’s Victoria state.

New Zealander Michael Hendry had 10 birdies in a 10-under 62 on Friday to take a two-shot lead at 18-under after two rounds in the men’s tournament.

First-round leader Ryan Ruffels was still in contention for the lead until the par-5 18th, where he twice hit into the penalty area and made a quadruple bogey. After equaling the course record in the first round with an 11-under 61, he had a 1-over 73 to slip into a tie for 17th ahead of the weekend.

