Taiwan News is hiring Engagement & Audience Specialist/News Copy Editor

By Taiwan News
2023/02/11 17:10
Engagement & Audience Specialist

Responsibilities:

  • Manage and analyze social media platforms;
  • Reach out to and engage existing and potential audiences;
  • Produce content and visuals that convey news and reporting for social media;
  • Brainstorm with the team to initiate social media projects;
  • Customer relations management.

Qualifications:

  • A flair for creative English writing;
  • Demonstrates seasoned skills for social media implementation, e.g. Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, etc.;
  • Commercial-mindedness coupled with a keen news sense;
  • Able to work collaboratively and independently;
  • Strong work ethic: With high autonomy comes accountability;
  • Passion for Taiwan.

News Copy Editor

Responsibilities:

  • Proofread texts and verify factual correctness of information;
  • Check text for style, readability, and adherence to editorial policies;
  • Use Chinese reading abilities to sift through and aggregate Chinese-language news into English-language articles;
  • Stay ahead of the English news cycle by following major Chinese language media sources.

Qualifications:

  • Strong writing and proofreading skills;
  • Familiarity with journalism best practices;
  • Familiarity with Taiwan's current events and politics;
  • Can work on some weekends.

Preferred:

  • At least 1 year of copy editing or related experience;
  • Experience with SEO and social media best practices;
  • Familiarity with the AP style guide is a plus;
  • Proficiency in Mandarin.

If ticking all the boxes, email taiwannewseditor@gmail.com with your CV and cover letter.