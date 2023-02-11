Taiwan News is hiring Engagement & Audience Specialist/News Copy Editor

Engagement & Audience Specialist
Responsibilities:
- Manage and analyze social media platforms;
- Reach out to and engage existing and potential audiences;
- Produce content and visuals that convey news and reporting for social media;
- Brainstorm with the team to initiate social media projects;
- Customer relations management.
Qualifications:
- A flair for creative English writing;
- Demonstrates seasoned skills for social media implementation, e.g. Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, etc.;
- Commercial-mindedness coupled with a keen news sense;
- Able to work collaboratively and independently;
- Strong work ethic: With high autonomy comes accountability;
- Passion for Taiwan.
News Copy Editor
Responsibilities:
- Proofread texts and verify factual correctness of information;
- Check text for style, readability, and adherence to editorial policies;
- Use Chinese reading abilities to sift through and aggregate Chinese-language news into English-language articles;
- Stay ahead of the English news cycle by following major Chinese language media sources.
Qualifications:
- Strong writing and proofreading skills;
- Familiarity with journalism best practices;
- Familiarity with Taiwan's current events and politics;
- Can work on some weekends.
Preferred:
- At least 1 year of copy editing or related experience;
- Experience with SEO and social media best practices;
- Familiarity with the AP style guide is a plus;
- Proficiency in Mandarin.
If ticking all the boxes, email taiwannewseditor@gmail.com with your CV and cover letter.