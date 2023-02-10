US Representative Ro Khanna to visit Taiwan and China this year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Representative Ro Khanna revealed on Friday (Feb. 10) that he is planning a trip to both China and Taiwan this year to ease U.S.-Chinese trade tensions and bolster ties with Taiwan’s semiconductor industry.

Khanna told Bloomberg that he wanted to “rebalance” economic and trade relations but is not seeking a new cold war. He said he does not think visiting Taiwan prevents him from interacting with China.

The representative described Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company as vital to his constituency, which includes much of Silicon Valley. He said that he had discussed his plan with other congresspeople and that he intends to organize a delegation to visit, but did not share a list of who would accompany him.

Business leaders in his district recommended he go to both Taiwan and China, Khann said.

On Feb. 1, 2023, he was named a member of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party. Khanna has been a leading voice on China, according to his website.

Following his appointment, the representative said he would pay attention to U.S.-China economic ties and highlight the U.S. trade deficit with China. He also pledged to “address the security risk China poses to Taiwan.“