Taiwan’s population stands at 23.3 million

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s population shrank to 23.3 million in January compared to the same month last year, though it rose from December 2022, the Ministry of Interior (MOI) said Friday (Feb. 10).

The most recent total stood at 23,301,968, or 47,698 lower than in January 2022, but 44,150 more than in December last year. Immigration into Taiwan was seen as the main factor in the increase, though the number of births was falling, CNA reported.

During January, 105,356 people moved to Taiwan, 24,345 more than in January 2022 but 14,323 less than in December 2022. The MOI said 61,206 people moved out of the country in January, a drop of 42,636 from January last year and of 21,919 from December 2022.

Looking only at births and deaths, the population declined by 6,822, according to the official data. January saw 10,948 births and 17,770 deaths. The MOI also counted 10,414 weddings during the first month of the year, including 203 same-sex weddings, while 3,313 couples divorced, including 56 same-sex couples.