Thursday's Sports In Brief

PRO FOOTBALL

PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Mahomes won the voting for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award.

Mahomes, who also won in 2018, easily outdistanced Jalen Hurts, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (16-3) face Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (16-3) in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Brian Daboll won AP Coach of the Year after leading the New York Giants to their first playoff appearance in six years. Daboll received 16 first-place votes and 123 total points to outpace 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who got 12 votes for first and 100 points.

Other awards announced: DeMeco Ryans, who spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the 49ers, was named AP Assistant Coach of the Year. He's now the head coach of the Texans. Nick Bosa won the AP Defensive Player of the Year award. Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award, and teammate and wide receiver Garrett Wilson won the AP Offensive Rookie of the year award.

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson ran away with the AP Offensive Player of the Year award. Seattle quarterback Geno Smith was the AP Comeback Player of the Year. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott was the Walter Payton Man of the Year.

PHOENIX (AP) — Cleveland Browns six-time All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thomas joined New York Jets lockdown cornerback Darrelle Revis as inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on their first try.

Thomas and Revis joined a new class of Hall of Famers that also includes return finalists DeMarcus Ware, Zach Thomas and Ronde Barber. Senior candidates Joe Klecko, Chuck Howley and Ken Riley, along with coaching candidate Don Coryell also got voted into the Hall and will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, this summer.

PHOENIX (AP) — The first responders who saved Damar Hamlin’s life were recognized with a tribute video at “NFL Honors” before being invited onto the stage. The man they saved was right behind them.

Hamlin made his second appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week Thursday night, paying tribute to those who had a hand in giving him a second chance at life.

The Buffalo Bills safety received the NFLPA’s Alan Page Community Award on Wednesday, a little more than a month after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ten retired NFL players are accusing the league of lies, bad faith and flagrant violations of federal law in denying disability benefits in a potential class-action lawsuit filed in Baltimore.

The men said they left the game with lingering physical or cognitive injuries that make their daily lives difficult if not excruciating. They also said they are not alone. The new lawsuit was filed in federal court in Baltimore, and names as defendants both NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and the NFL’s Disability Board. The suit comes as league officials gather in Phoenix for the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Willis McGahee, Eric Smith, Jason Alford, Daniel Loper, Michael McKenzie, Jamize Olaware, Alex Parsons, Charles Sims, Joey Thomas and Lance Zeno were the players in the lawsuit.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre filed lawsuits in Mississippi, accusing the state auditor and two national sportscasters of defaming him in public discussions about the misspending of welfare money that was supposed to help some of the poorest people in one of the poorest states in the nation.

The lawsuit against Auditor Shad White says the Republican “has carried out an outrageous media campaign of malicious and false accusations against Brett Favre — the Hall of Fame quarterback and native son of Mississippi — in a brazen attempt to leverage the media attention generated by Favre’s celebrity to further his own political career.”

In a separate lawsuit against former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, Favre said Sharpe made “egregiously false” statements about him on the Fox Sports talk show “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” including that Favre “stole money from people that really needed money.” And in another lawsuit against retired NFL player Pat McAfee, Favre said McAfee had used “outrageous falsehoods” that included calling Favre a “thief” who was “stealing from poor people in Mississippi.”

PRO BASKETBALL

First it was Kyrie Irving to Dallas. Then came Kevin Durant to Phoenix. The breakup in Brooklyn is rebuilding some contenders in the West.

Trade deadline day in the NBA featured plenty of moves, with the Suns making the biggest as they chase the first championship in franchise history. They acquired Durant by sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, first-round picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029, and a first-round pick swap in 2028 to the Nets, who also sent T.J. Warren back to his original team in Phoenix.

Jae Crowder, who didn’t play this season in Phoenix, was moved to Milwaukee in the four-team trade. The Bucks sent Jordan Nwora, George Hill, Serge Ibaka and three future second-round picks to the Indiana Pacers.

A day earlier, the Lakers agreed to send Russell Westbrook to Utah as part of a three-way deal including Minnesota that brought D’Angelo Russell back to Los Angeles.

Trying to stay in it, defending champion Golden State reacquired Gary Payton II but dealt 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman in a four-team trade with Detroit, Portland and Atlanta.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas and Oklahoma are heading to the Southeastern Conference in 2024, a year earlier than originally planned, after Big 12 officials cleared the way for the storied programs to exit their league.

Texas and Oklahoma will leave behind the $50 million each school would have received over the next two seasons under the Big 12′s media contracts. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormak said the league would only agree to an early departure “if it was in our best interest.”

BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston are joining the Big 12 prior to the 2023 football season, giving the league a temporary membership of 14 schools. The agreement must still be approved the Texas and Oklahoma boards of regents, but that is considered a formality.

BASEBALL

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — About $1 billion of Major League Baseball’s revenue is at risk if a cable television company fails to make payments for local broadcasting rights to 14 teams, and the sport is preparing to take over telecasts.

“I think you should assume that if Diamond doesn’t broadcast, we’ll be in a position to step in,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday after an owners’ meeting. “Our goal would be to make games available not only within the traditional cable bundle but on the digital side, as well.”

Sinclair acquired 21 regional sports networks in 2019 from The Walt Disney Co., which had taken them over as part of its purchase of 21st Century Fox. Sinclair also holds rights to 16 NBA teams and 12 NHL franchises, and teams fear in an era of cord-cutting they may not get payments from Diamond Sports Group, the Sinclair Broadcast Group subsidiary operating the networks under the name Bally Sports.

On other major topic, Manfred said he views the Athletics’ search for a new ballpark as “Oakland and/or Las Vegas.”

GOLF

The U.S. Open has added the NCAA champion and Latin America Amateur champions to the list of exempt players, along with making slight tweaks to categories for players who don’t have to qualify.

Some of the changes were due to golf coming fully out of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing for qualifying to be held in England and Japan for international players. The U.S. Open is June 15-18 at Los Angeles Country Club.

Players who have signed on with Saudi-funded LIV Golf are still exempt from qualifying, which was expected. The Masters announced in December it was sticking to its criteria as an invitation tournament. The U.S. Open and British Open have made it clear in recent months the very nature of its name keeps it from being a closed shop.