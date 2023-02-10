Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By Associated Press
2023/02/10 15:47
A woman sits on the rubble as emergency rescue teams search for people under the remains of destroyed buildings in Nurdagi town on the outskirts of Os...
Volunteers distribute aid to people in Antakya, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night into ...
Rescue teams search for people at a destroyed building, in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With hope of finding survivors fadi...
Nadia, center, prays at the grave of her son Oleg Kunynets, a Ukrainian military serviceman who was killed in the east of the country, during his fune...
A stray dog sits near the dead body of a local citizen, killed in Russian shelling that hit an industrial area in Kherson, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 3, 20...
A priest holds a sacrament bowl showing a photograph of Pope Francis at a Holy Mass at the John Garang Mausoleum in Juba, South Sudan Sunday, Feb. 5, ...
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, gestures as he welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Fe...
People walking through snowy Tiergarten park in central Berlin, Germany, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
People walk on the beach along the Baltic Sea in Scharbeutz, northern Germany, before sunrise on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Al Hilal's Salem Aldawsari celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal from the penalty spot during the FIFA Club World Cup semi final match between Flamen...
Children ride a model of World War II-era Soviet T-34 tank during a military historical festival at the family historical tank park outside St. Peters...
The moon sets behind the top of the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany, early Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Travellers check the train departure board at Waterloo Station in London, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Train driver members of Aslef and the Rail, Maritime a...
Visitors admire St. John's Baptistery, one of the oldest churches in Florence, central Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The Baptistery's dome is undergoi...
Destroyed buildings are seen from above in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic eart...

A woman sits on the rubble as emergency rescue teams search for people under the remains of destroyed buildings in Nurdagi town on the outskirts of Os...

Volunteers distribute aid to people in Antakya, southern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Thinly stretched rescue teams worked through the night into ...

Rescue teams search for people at a destroyed building, in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. With hope of finding survivors fadi...

Nadia, center, prays at the grave of her son Oleg Kunynets, a Ukrainian military serviceman who was killed in the east of the country, during his fune...

A stray dog sits near the dead body of a local citizen, killed in Russian shelling that hit an industrial area in Kherson, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 3, 20...

A priest holds a sacrament bowl showing a photograph of Pope Francis at a Holy Mass at the John Garang Mausoleum in Juba, South Sudan Sunday, Feb. 5, ...

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, left, gestures as he welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Downing Street in London, Wednesday, Fe...

People walking through snowy Tiergarten park in central Berlin, Germany, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

People walk on the beach along the Baltic Sea in Scharbeutz, northern Germany, before sunrise on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Al Hilal's Salem Aldawsari celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal from the penalty spot during the FIFA Club World Cup semi final match between Flamen...

Children ride a model of World War II-era Soviet T-34 tank during a military historical festival at the family historical tank park outside St. Peters...

The moon sets behind the top of the Feldberg mountain near Frankfurt, Germany, early Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Travellers check the train departure board at Waterloo Station in London, Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Train driver members of Aslef and the Rail, Maritime a...

Visitors admire St. John's Baptistery, one of the oldest churches in Florence, central Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The Baptistery's dome is undergoi...

Destroyed buildings are seen from above in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Thousands who lost their homes in a catastrophic eart...

FEB. 2-9, 2023

From the earthquake that ravaged parts of Turkey and Syria to the ongoing war in Ukraine and the Pope’s visit to South Sudan, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Alexander Zemlianichenko in Moscow.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com