AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Visitors admire St. John's Baptistery, one of the oldest churches in Florence, central Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The Baptistery's dome is undergoi... Visitors admire St. John's Baptistery, one of the oldest churches in Florence, central Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. The Baptistery's dome is undergoing a restoration work that will be done from an innovative scaffolding shaped like a giant mushroom that will stand for the next six years in the center of the church, and that will be open to visitors allowing them for the first and perhaps only time, to come come face to face with more than 1,000 square meters of precious mosaics covering the dome. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)