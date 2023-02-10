Taiwan Army conducts 3-day live-fire exercise in Taoyuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 21st Artillery Command of the Taiwan Army’s Sixth Corps conducted a three-day live-fire exercise in Taoyuan District earlier this week.

Troops from the command’s rocket battalion, consisting of Thunderbolt-2000 MLRS systems, carried out planning and rapid deployment drills in order to verify combat capability and efficiency, per Youth Daily News. They simulated a long-range strike against an incoming enemy.

A second lieutenant surnamed Lin pointed out that from the war in Ukraine, the Taiwan military knows national defense and security must be maintained at all times as well as combat power, according to Liberty Times. Whether it is reconnaissance or combat drills, the military bases all of its training on actual combat to strengthen its capability, he said.

A sergeant surnamed Deng said the exercise involved practical training and carried out with live ammunition. In addition to making the officers and soldiers familiar with the combat procedures, it is hoped they will deepen their dedication to defending their homes and the country.

The Thunderbolt-2000 was designed to strike the enemy from Taiwan’s shores with a barrage of rockets. The range of its rockets varies from 15-45 kilometers depending on the caliber of the munition.