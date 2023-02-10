Alexa
Taiwan's vice president visits Turkish office in Taipei to express condolences

Lai Ching-te made personal donation to Turkey to assist with disaster relief efforts

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/10 15:58
Vice President Lai signs the guest book at the Turkish representative office in Taipei, Feb. 10.

Vice President Lai signs the guest book at the Turkish representative office in Taipei, Feb. 10. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) went to the Turkish representative office in Taipei on Friday (Feb. 10) to express his condolences to the people of Turkey and their representative in Taiwan, Muhammed Berdibek, following devastating earthquakes that struck the country earlier this week.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), led by Lai, also made a donation of NT$1 million (US$33,000) on Friday to help with disaster relief efforts in the country, reported CNA. On Thursday (Feb. 9), it was also reported that Lai and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will both donate a month’s salary to help victims of the earthquake.

Lai was accompanied by Deputy Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Chun Lee (李淳), and Deputy Director of MOFA’s West Asian and African Affairs Department Wu Cheng-wei (吳正偉). The delegation said it hoped that Turkey would be able to rebuild and recover quickly.

Lai also made an entry in the guestbook at the Turkish representative office saying that Taiwan stands with the people in Turkey. Lai wrote in English “May hope and light be with the people of Turkey.”

Taiwan’s Ministry of Health and Welfare has launched a donation drive for the victims of the earthquakes in Turkey, which as of Friday afternoon had collected NT$83.53 million ($2.76 million) in relief funds. The “Turkey earthquake project” will continue to collect donations until March 6.
