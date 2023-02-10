Alexa
Taiwan invites Czech parliamentary speaker to address legislature

Legislative Yuan agrees to schedule speech on March 28

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/10 15:09
Czech Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marketa Pekarova Adamova has been invited to address the Legislative Yuan on March 28. (Facebook, marketa.pekarova.a...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Legislative Yuan has invited the speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies, Marketa Pekarova Adamova, to address the body during her visit on March 28, reports said Friday (Feb. 10).

Adamova was planning a March 27-29 trip to Taiwan with a delegation consisting of business leaders, city government officials, and representatives of scientific research and educational institutions.

During a meeting Friday morning, leaders of all party caucuses at the Legislative Yuan agreed that she should be invited to speak, CNA reported. In 2020, Czech Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil also addressed the Legislative Yuan.

The Taiwanese body’s speaker, You Si-kun (游錫堃), said Adamova would be the first female legislative speaker from a country without official diplomatic relations with Taiwan to give a speech at the Legislative Yuan.

He previously met Adamova during a trip to the Czech Republic last July, when she told him she wanted to visit Taiwan.
