Taiwan adds 19,309 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 19,309 local COVID cases on Friday (Feb. 10), with 320 imported cases and 70 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 23% from the same day last week.

Local cases

Local cases included 8,693 males and 10,609 females, ranging in age from under five to their 90s. A total of seven cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 3,800 cases, 2,281 in Taoyuan City, 2,278 in Taichung City, 2,231 cases in Kaohsiung City, 1,777 in Taipei City, 1,614 in Tainan City, 829 in Changhua County, 641 in Hsinchu County, 546 in Pingtung, 473 in Hsinchu City, 452 in Miaoli County, 392 in Yunlin County, 390 in Yilan County, 367 in Keelung City, 342 in Nantou County, 273 in Chiayi County, 247 in Hualien County, 158 in Chiayi City, 132 in Taitung County, 59 in Penghu County, 51 in Kinmen County, and three in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

Imported cases included 134 males and 186 females, ranging in age from under five to their 80s.

COVID deaths

The 70 deaths included 29 males and 41 females, ranging in age from their 40s to their 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 64 had a history of chronic disease.

Among them, 49 had not received a third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed a total of 9,773,627 cases, of which 9,722,137 were local and 51,436 were imported. So far, 16,964 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 21 deaths reported among imported cases.