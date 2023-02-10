Alexa
Taiwan collects NT$83.53 million in donations for Turkey earthquake victims

Ministry of Health and Welfare to continue donation project until at least March 6

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/10 14:02
Rescue workers from Taiwan look for survivors after the earthquake in Turkey. (CNA, Fire Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Members of the public in Taiwan donated NT$83.53 million ($2.76 million) to relief aid for victims of the Turkey earthquake, the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) said Friday (Feb. 10).

The Cabinet asked the ministry to launch its “Turkey earthquake project” on Feb. 7, with the total amount of donations calculated after the close of business Thursday (Feb. 9), Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

The funds will be spent on disaster relief, assistance to survivors, and reconstruction of buildings destroyed by the magnitude 7.8 tremor, which left more than 20,000 people dead in Turkey and Syria.

The MOHW action will continue until at least March 6, while extra channels for donations were opened up at four convenience store chains and a bank beginning Friday.

Political leaders including President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) have announced they will donate one month’s salary to the relief effort, while more than 100 rescue workers have arrived in Turkey to assist with the search for survivors.
