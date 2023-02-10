Colliers earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating for its Hong Kong office

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 February 2023 - Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) has announced it has earned the WELL Health-Satefy Rating for its Hong Kong office through the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI).





This is a recognition for our commitment in prioritising the health and safety of our colleagues, visitors and stakeholders in the context of health challenge. Throughout the pandemic, we have made unweavering effort in implementing features from handwashing support and cleaning practices to health services and air and water quality monitoring protocols. On top of the recognition, Colliers as a WELL Enterprise provider and IWBI Keystone member, our team of WELL specialists bring in unparallel expertise to guide clients through the WELL roadmap.



CK Lau, Managing Director, Colliers | Hong Kong, said: "Being WELL Health-Safety Rated is an important and official milestone in our ESG roadmap. We have been commital to ensure health and well being of our employees through implementing health and safety features and adopting clean and sanitised procedures. Our people are important assets that we value most and as such, we take considerations around best practices on workplace experience when we transform our office."



Andrew Lau, ESG Advisory, Colliers | Asia, said: "I am more than honored to lead the market by example in our ESG initiatives and make progressive steps along the roadmap of employee health and wellness. We believe that employee wellbeing brings positive impact to the company in terms of employee retention, collaboration and work efficiency."



About IWBI

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is leading the global movement to transform our buildings, communities and organizations in ways that help people thrive. IWBI delivers the cutting-edge WELL Building Standard (WELL), the world's leading health-focused building standard. IWBI mobilizes the wellness community through management of the WELL AP credential, the pursuit of applicable research, the development of educational resources, and advocacy for policies that promote health and wellness everywhere. IWBI is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate citizenship initiative, and helps companies advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the use of WELL.

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 63 countries, our 18,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 27 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.6 billion and $92 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors, and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.



