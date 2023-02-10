Ammunition Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2031

The “Ammunition Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. This Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.
Global Ammunition Market is estimated to reach $26.18 Billion by 2024 with CAGR of 23.7% between 2016 and 2024.
The key factors supplementing the growth of the ammunition market include increasing budgets by defence for procuring advanced military ammunitions and growing threat of terrorists and cross-border disputes globally. Increasing demand for ammunitions for training purpose for various armed forces and increasing popularity of shooting as a sports activity also supports the growth of the market. Though, declining defence budgets of certain countries and high toxicity of lead-based ammunitions could pose challenge to the market. Nevertheless, non-lethal weapons and green bullets could provide opportunities in coming years.
The global Ammunition market is categorized as caliber, type, application and geography. Caliber can be segmented into mortar ammunition, small caliber, medium caliber, artillery ammunition and shotgun shells. By type, it is further segmented into armour piercing, full metal jacketed, tracer, incendiary, and others. Furthermore, application is segmented into military, law enforcement and commercial.
By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers Russia, U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.
Key market players include Federal Premium Ammunition, BAE Systems, Fiocchi Munizioni S.p.A., RUAG Holding A.G., General Dynamics Corporation, Nammo AS, Maxam, Olin Corporation, Orbital ATK Inc., Remington Arms Company, Inc., Hornady Manufacturing Company, Inc., and Remington Arms Company.
Scope of Ammunition Market:
Caliber Segments
Mortar Ammunition
Small Caliber
Medium Caliber
Artillery Ammunition
Shotgun Shells
Type Segments
Armour Piercing
Full Metal Jacketed
Tracer
Incendiary
Other
Application Segments
Military
Law Enforcement
Commercial
Geography Segments
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Russia
U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Others
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Others
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
