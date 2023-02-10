Collaborative Robots Market Growth, Global Opportunities and Trends from 2023 to 2031

The “Collaborative Robots Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. This Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.
Global Collaborative Robots Market is expected to reach $1.3 Billion by 2024 from $0.1 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 33.2% from 2016 to 2024.
The factors such as increased demand for robots in plastic, electric and automotive sector, rising labor costs, lack of skill and professional labors and high adoption for domestic as well as commercial purposes are propelling the growth of the global collaborative robots market. Moreover, non-industrial sector would provide several opportunities in coming years. Though, slow pace in making new additions of latest functionalities and economic slowdown in major countries might hamper the adoption of these robots globally.
The global collaborative robots market is categorized based on the payload, application, industry and geography. By payload, it is segmented into up to 5kg, 6-10kg and above 10kg. Furthermore, applications are segmented into machine tending, packaging, handling, assembly, quality testing, welding and others. Industry can be segmented into automotive, food & beverage, aerospace, plastic & polymers, metal & machining and others.
By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada and rest of North America are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers India, China, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.
The major players in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Universal Robots A/S, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Energid Technologies Corporation, Rethink Robotics, ABB Ltd., Precise Automation Inc., F&P Robotics AG., KUKA AG, and FANUC Corporation.
Scope of Collaborative Robots Market:
Payload Segments
up to 5kg
6-10kg
above 10kg
Application Segments
Machine Tending
Packaging
Handling
Assembly
Quality Testing
Welding
Others
Industry Segments
Automotive
Food & Beverage
Aerospace
Plastic & Polymers
Metal & Machining
Others
Geography Segments
North America
US
Canada
Rest of North America
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Italy
Others
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
Others
RoW
Brazil
Rest of RoW
Table of Content:
Market Introduction
Market Report Scope and Methodology
Overview of Market Research Methodology
Market Overview and Dynamics
Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2022
Market Segmentation by Application
Market COVID-19 Impact analysis with the Impact of COVID-19
Market Competitive Landscape Analysis
Market by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts
Conclusion
Continued……………….
