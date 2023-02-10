Collaborative Robots Market Growth, Global Opportunities and Trends from 2023 to 2031

The “Collaborative Robots Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. This Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

Global Collaborative Robots Market is expected to reach $1.3 Billion by 2024 from $0.1 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 33.2% from 2016 to 2024.

The factors such as increased demand for robots in plastic, electric and automotive sector, rising labor costs, lack of skill and professional labors and high adoption for domestic as well as commercial purposes are propelling the growth of the global collaborative robots market. Moreover, non-industrial sector would provide several opportunities in coming years. Though, slow pace in making new additions of latest functionalities and economic slowdown in major countries might hamper the adoption of these robots globally.

The global collaborative robots market is categorized based on the payload, application, industry and geography. By payload, it is segmented into up to 5kg, 6-10kg and above 10kg. Furthermore, applications are segmented into machine tending, packaging, handling, assembly, quality testing, welding and others. Industry can be segmented into automotive, food & beverage, aerospace, plastic & polymers, metal & machining and others.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada and rest of North America are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Germany, France, Italy and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers India, China, Japan and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

The major players in the market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Universal Robots A/S, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Energid Technologies Corporation, Rethink Robotics, ABB Ltd., Precise Automation Inc., F&P Robotics AG., KUKA AG, and FANUC Corporation.

The key takeaways from the report:

The report will provide detailed analysis of Collaborative Robots with respect to major segments such as payload, application, industry type and geography of the market.

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024.

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities.

An exhaustive regional analysis of Collaborative Robots market.

Profile of key players of the Collaborative Robots, which include key financials, product & services and new developments.

Scope of Collaborative Robots Market:

Payload Segments

up to 5kg

6-10kg

above 10kg

Application Segments

Machine Tending

Packaging

Handling

Assembly

Quality Testing

Welding

Others

Industry Segments

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Aerospace

Plastic & Polymers

Metal & Machining

Others

Geography Segments

North America

US

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Others

RoW

Brazil

Rest of RoW

Table of Content:

Market Introduction

Market Report Scope and Methodology

Overview of Market Research Methodology

Market Overview and Dynamics

Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2022

Market Segmentation by Application

Market COVID-19 Impact analysis with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Competitive Landscape Analysis

Market by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Conclusion

Continued……………….

