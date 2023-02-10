Military Personal Protective Equipment Market Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2031

The “Military Personal Protective Equipment Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. This Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

Global Military Personal Protective Equipment Market is estimated to reach $24.5 billion by 2024 with CAGR of 6.5% between 2016 and 2024.

The military personal protective equipment market has been segmented based on the product, application and geography. Product segment includes advanced combat helmet (ACH), pelvic protection systems (PPS), life safety jacket, body armor (BA), improved outer tactical vest (IOTV), military combat eye protection (MCEP) and others. Furthermore, applications are segmented into army, air force, navy and others.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Germany, Italy, France and others. Asia-Pacific covers India, China, Japan and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key market players include BAE Systems, 3M Ceradyne, Honeywell Advanced Fibres and Composites, Cigweld Pty Ltd., Gateway Safety, Inc., Lindstrom Group, Uvex Safety Group, DuPont, Eagle Industries Unlimited Inc., and Revision Military Inc.

Scope of Military Personal Protective Equipment Market

Product Segments

Advanced Combat Helmet (ACH)

Pelvic Protection Systems (PPS)

Life Safety Jacket

Body Armor (BA)

Improved Outer Tactical Vest (IOTV)

Military Combat Eye Protection (MCEP)

Other Products

Application Segments

Army

Air Force

Navy

Other Applications

Geography Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

