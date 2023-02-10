Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market Trends, Industry Expansion Strategies and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2031

The “Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. This Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

Global Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market is estimated to reach $1.4 Billion by 2014 with CAGR of 13.3% between 2016 and 2024.

The global automatic number plate recognition market has been bifurcated into application, end-use industry and geography. Application, it is further segmented into security & surveillance, vehicle parking, traffic management and toll enforcement. Additionally, end-use industry is segmented into government (homeland security, traffic department and defense) and commercial (entertainment & recreation facilities and dedicated car parks).

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Italy, France, Germany and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, Japan, South East Asia, Australia and Rest of Asia Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key market players include 3M Company, Siemens AG, Intelligent Traffic Solutions Ltd., Genetec Inc., Vigilant Solutions Inc., Bosch Security Systems, CA Traffic Limited, ELSAG North America, COBAN Technologies and NDI Recognition Systems Ltd, among others.

Scope of Automatic Number Plate Recognition Market

Application Segments

Security & Surveillance

Vehicle Parking

Traffic Management

Toll Enforcement

End-Use Industry Segments

Government

Homeland Security

Traffic Department

Defense

Commercial

Entertainment & Recreation Facilities

Dedicated Car Parks

Geography Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Italy

France

Germany

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South East Asia

Australia

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

