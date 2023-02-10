Automotive Interior Materials Market Overview by Size, Share, Trends, Factors and Player and forecast to 2031

The “Automotive Interior Materials Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. This Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

Global Automotive Interior Materials Market is estimated to reach $155 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 2.8% between 2016 and 2024

The global Automotive Interior Materials market is segmented into material, application and geography. By material type, it is further segmented into leather, thermoplastic polymers, fabric, vinyl and wood. Furthermore, application segment is bifurcated into heavy commercial vehicle, light commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Italy, France, Germany and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key players of automotive interior materials market include The Haartz Corporation, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Johnson Controls Inc., Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., Faurecia S.A., GST AutoLeather Inc., International Textile Group Inc., Dow Chemical Company, BASF S.E., D.K Leather Corporation, Auto Trim Inc., and Lear Corporation, among others.

Scope of Automotive Interior Materials Market

Materials Segments

Leather

Thermoplastic Polymers

Fabric

Vinyl

Wood

Application Segments

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Geography Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Italy

France

Germany

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

