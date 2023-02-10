Electric Motor Market 2023 Industry Research, Segmentation, Key Players Analysis, and Forecast to 2031

The “Electric Motor Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. This Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

Global Electric Motor Market is estimated to reach $173 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2016 to 2024.

Major drivers of the global electric motor market are growing automobile production, rise in adoption of electric vehicles, growing application of induction motors & electronic motors replacing gas turbines in industrial plants. However, fluctuation in the price of electronics in emerging economies and shortage of raw material may hamper the growth of the market. Additionally, rapid commercialization and urbanization, various on-going construction projects of mega cities & metro rails in emerging economies would provide opportunity in the upcoming years.

The global electric motor market is segmented based on the output power, type, application and geography. Output power segment is further bifurcated into FHP and IHP. By type segment, it is segmented into AC motor, DC motor and hermetic motor. Furthermore, application is segmented into motor vehicle, HVAC equipment, machinery, household appliances, aerospace, and commercial.

By geography, the global electric motor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K, Germany, Russia and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Australia and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key players of electric motor market are Schneider Electric SE, Baldor Electric Company, Siemens AG, Kirloskar Electric Company, Denso Corporation, Bosch Group, Toshiba International Corporation, Rockwell Automation, General Electric Company and ABB Ltd.

Output Power Segments

FHP

IHP

Type Segments

AC Motor

DC Motor

Hermetic Motor

Application Segments

Motor Vehicle

HVAC Equipment

Machinery

Household Appliances

Aerospace

Commercial

Geography Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

