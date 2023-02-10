Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market 2023 Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2031

The “Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. This Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market is estimated to reach $33 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2016 to 2024.

Major drivers of the global flexible printed circuit board market are growing demand for compact & flexible devices, increasing popularity for wearable devices, technological advancements & expanding performance requirements by end-users. However, high initial costs and lack of trained personal to operate may hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing applications in automated robots, automotive sector and healthcare would provide growth opportunities in the coming years.

The global flexible printed circuit board market is segmented based on the type, application and geography. By type, it is segmented into single sided flex circuits, double sided flex circuits, multi-layer flex circuits rigid flex circuits and others. Furthermore, application is segmented into instrumentations & medical, computers & data storage, consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, defense & aerospace, industrial electronics and others.

By geography, the FPCB market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Italy, Germany, France and others. Asia-Pacific covers India, China, Japan, South Korea and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

Key market players include 3M Company, Nippon Mektron, Ltd., Interflex Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., LG Innotek, Flexible Circuit Technologies, Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., Fujikura Ltd., Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited and MFS Technology Ltd.

Scope of Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market

Type Segments

Single Sided Flex Circuits

Double Sided Flex Circuits

Multi-Layer Flex Circuits

Rigid Flex Circuits

Others

Application Segments

Instrumentations & Medical

Computers & Data Storage

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Telecommunications

Defense & Aerospace

Industrial Electronics

Others

Geography Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Italy

Germany

France

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

