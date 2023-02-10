Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market 2023 Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators and Forecast to 2031

The “Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. This Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.
Global Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market is estimated to reach $33 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2016 to 2024.
Major drivers of the global flexible printed circuit board market are growing demand for compact & flexible devices, increasing popularity for wearable devices, technological advancements & expanding performance requirements by end-users. However, high initial costs and lack of trained personal to operate may hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, growing applications in automated robots, automotive sector and healthcare would provide growth opportunities in the coming years.
The global flexible printed circuit board market is segmented based on the type, application and geography. By type, it is segmented into single sided flex circuits, double sided flex circuits, multi-layer flex circuits rigid flex circuits and others. Furthermore, application is segmented into instrumentations & medical, computers & data storage, consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, defense & aerospace, industrial electronics and others.
By geography, the FPCB market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Italy, Germany, France and others. Asia-Pacific covers India, China, Japan, South Korea and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.
Key market players include 3M Company, Nippon Mektron, Ltd., Interflex Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., LG Innotek, Flexible Circuit Technologies, Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., Fujikura Ltd., Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited and MFS Technology Ltd.
Scope of Flexible Printed Circuit Board Market
Type Segments
Single Sided Flex Circuits
Double Sided Flex Circuits
Multi-Layer Flex Circuits
Rigid Flex Circuits
Others
Application Segments
Instrumentations & Medical
Computers & Data Storage
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Telecommunications
Defense & Aerospace
Industrial Electronics
Others
Geography Segments
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Italy
Germany
France
Others
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Others
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
