Lingerie Market 2023 Future Trend, Growth rate, Opportunity, Industry Analysis to 2031

The “Lingerie Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. This Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.

Global Lingerie Market is estimated to reach $62 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2024.

The global lingerie market is segmented based on the product type, distribution channel and geography. By product type, it is segmented into bra, knickers & panties, loungewear, shapewear and others. Furthermore, distribution channel is segmented into online stores and storefront.

By geography, the lingerie market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers Germany, U.K., France, Italy and others. Asia-Pacific covers India, China, Japan and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Key market players include Marks and Spencer, Jockey International Inc., L Brands Inc., Ann Summers, PVH Corporation, LVMH, Hanes International, MAS Holdings Limited, Groupe Chantelle and Victoria Secret, among others.

The key takeaways from the report

The report will provide detailed analysis of Lingerie market with respect to major segments such as product type and distribution channel

The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report

An exhaustive regional analysis of Lingerie market will be included in the report

Profile of key players of the Lingerie market, which include key financials, product & services, new developments, and business strategies

Scope of Lingerie Market

Product Segments

Bra

Knickers & Panties

Loungewear

Shapewear

Others

Distribution Channel Segments

Online Stores

Storefront

Geography Segments

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Others

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Others

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

