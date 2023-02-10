Lingerie Market 2023 Future Trend, Growth rate, Opportunity, Industry Analysis to 2031

The “Lingerie Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. This Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.
Global Lingerie Market is estimated to reach $62 Billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2016 to 2024.
The global lingerie market is segmented based on the product type, distribution channel and geography. By product type, it is segmented into bra, knickers & panties, loungewear, shapewear and others. Furthermore, distribution channel is segmented into online stores and storefront.
By geography, the lingerie market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers Germany, U.K., France, Italy and others. Asia-Pacific covers India, China, Japan and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Key market players include Marks and Spencer, Jockey International Inc., L Brands Inc., Ann Summers, PVH Corporation, LVMH, Hanes International, MAS Holdings Limited, Groupe Chantelle and Victoria Secret, among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Lingerie market with respect to major segments such as product type and distribution channel
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Lingerie market will be included in the report
Profile of key players of the Lingerie market, which include key financials, product & services, new developments, and business strategies
Scope of Lingerie Market
Product Segments
Bra
Knickers & Panties
Loungewear
Shapewear
Others
Distribution Channel Segments
Online Stores
Storefront
Geography Segments
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Others
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
Others
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
