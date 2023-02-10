Gasoline Direct Injection Market Evolving Technology, Trends and Advancement 2023 to 2031

The “Gasoline Direct Injection Market” 2023-2031 Research Report affords qualitative and quantitative insights into the principal drivers, constraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing world markets growth. The find out about offers complete statistical market records on the leading players, as nicely as income predictions. This market lookup additionally presents statistics on the income boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as properly as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. This Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day kingdom of market share, penetration of a number of kinds, technologies, applications, and areas thru 2031.
Global Gasoline Direct Injection Market is estimated to reach $10,771 million by 2024 with CAGR of 18.3% between 2016 and 2024.
Rising rules & regulations on greenhouse gas emission and growing adoption of automotive GDI are supporting the growth of the gasoline direct injection market. Moreover, rising need for high performance and fuel efficient vehicles also fuels the growth of the market. Nevertheless, R&D on latest technologies and latest GDI systems for hybrid vehicles is likely to provide market opportunities in forecast period. Though, increasing penetration of electric vehicles and high cost of GDI systems might restrain the growth of the market.
The global gasoline direct injection market is categorized on the basis of vehicle type, component and geography. By vehicle type, the market is segmented into light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles and passenger cars. Furthermore, by component, it is segmented into fuel pump, fuel injection, ECU, sensors and others.
By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). The U.S., Canada and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers U.K., Germany, France, Italy and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, South Korea and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.
Key market players include Infineon Technologies AG, Bajaj Auto Ltd., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., Delphi Automotive LLP., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MSR-Jebsen Technologies, Robert Bosch GmbH, Eaton Corporation, Continental AG and Keihin Corporation, among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Gasoline Direct Injection Market with respect to major segments such as vehicle type and component of the market
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015-2024 and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities will be provided in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Gasoline Direct Injection market will be included in the report
Profile of key players of the Gasoline Direct Injection market, which include key financials, product & services and new developments
Scope of Gasoline Direct Injection Market
Vehicle Type Segments
Light Commercial Vehicles
Heavy Commercial Vehicles
Passenger Cars
Component Segments
Fuel Pump
Fuel Injection
ECU
Sensors
Others
Geography Segments
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
Germany
Italy
U.K.
Others
Asia-Pacific
Australia
China
Japan
India
Others
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
