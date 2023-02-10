Cone scores 25, Northern Arizona tops Sacramento State 77-55

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jalen Cole's 25 points helped Northern Arizona defeat Sacramento State 77-55 on Thursday night.

Cone shot 9 for 15, including 7 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Lumberjacks (7-19, 3-10 Big Sky Conference). Nik Mains scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. Xavier Fuller went 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Callum McRae led the Hornets (12-13, 5-7) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and eight rebounds. Sacramento State also got 10 points from Gianni Hunt. In addition, Akolda Mawein had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Northern Arizona hosts Portland State while Sacramento State visits Northern Colorado.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.