AP NFL Comeback Player Voting

The voting for the 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:
(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)
Geno Smith, Seattle, 28-9-4=171
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco, 12-12-14=110
Saquon Barkley, New York Giants, 4-18-12=86
Brandon Graham, Philadelphia, 2-3-2=21
Nick Gates, New York Giants, 2-2-2=18
Jared Goff, Detroit, 1-3-1=15
Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay, 0-1-5=8
J.J. Watt, Arizona, 1-0-0=5
Derrick Henry, Tennessee, 0-1-1=4
Za’Darius Smith, Minnesota, 0-1-1=4
Daniel Jones, New York Giants, 0-0-2=2
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo, 0-0-1=1
Danielle Hunter, Minnesota, 0-0-1=1
Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville, 0-0-1=1
Jerick McKinnon, Kansas City, 0-0-1=1
David Ojabo, Baltimore, 0-0-1=1