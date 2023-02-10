Legislative speaker praises efforts of Taiwan's envoy to US

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Legislative Yuan Speaker You Si-Kun (游錫堃) lauded the efforts of Taiwan’s envoy to the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴), for all the work she has done to advance relations between Taipei and Washington.

The speaker was discussing his recent visit to the U.S. on the Bao Dao Radio program on Friday (Feb. 10). He expressed his gratitude and respect for Hsiao’s work in Washington, saying that she was instrumental in helping to arrange high-level meetings with several “important” U.S. officials.

You arrived in Washington on Feb. 1 and returned to Taiwan on Feb. 4. Though he only stayed a day and a half, he was able to meet face-to-face with 13 “important people” from the U.S. and other countries. “If it weren’t for Hsiao’s performance, how could I have met them,” said You on the radio broadcast.



You also attended the International Religious Freedom Summit and National Prayer Breakfast during his brief visit, where he gave an address to assembled dignitaries and representatives. At the summit, he emphasized the threat to the world China represents and called for democratic nations to help defend Taiwan.

You called the trip a great success for building good relations between Taiwan and the U.S. He thanked Hsiao for accompanying him throughout his visit and for her diligence in furthering Taiwan-U.S. relations. Hsiao displayed strong diplomatic skills and a familiarity with protocol and the political culture of D.C., he said.

During his meetings with various officials and legislators, most of which have not been publically disclosed, You discussed a number of laws on U.S.-Taiwan relations, including some bills and resolutions that are still under review by the U.S. Congress, reported UDN.

You Si-Kun (right) and Hsiao Bi-Khim (center left) at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., Feb. 2. (You Si-kun Facebook photo)