AP NFL Offensive Player Voting

Voting for the 2022 NFL Offensive Player of the Year selected by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide panel of media:
(Voting is on a 5-3-1 basis)
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota, 35-4-5=192
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City, 10-7-4=75
Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia, 3-11-4=52
Tyreek Hill, Miami, 1-9-11=43
Josh Jacobs Las Vegas, 0-9-5=32
Travis Kelce, Kansas City, 0-4-8=20
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco, 0-3-2=11
Josh Allen, Buffalo, 1-0-2=7
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati, 0-1-3=6
Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers, 0-1-3=6
A.J. Brown, Philadelphia, 0-1-1=4
Derrick Henry, Tennessee, 0-0-2=2