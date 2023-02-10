DPP Taipei city councilor to attend Munich Security Conference

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Democratic Progressive Party Taipei City Councilor Vincent Chao (趙怡翔) on Thursday (Feb. 9) revealed that he was invited to attend the Munich Security Conference (MSC), which will last from Feb. 17-19.

The MSC is an annual conference on international security policy that has been held in Germany since 1963 and sees many high-level decision-makers and experts, ministers, global organizations, business representatives, and members of society gather to discuss current foreign and security policy challenges.

Chao said the organizer had not invited any representatives from Taiwan since 2015, which meant that Taiwan's views and key roles were not highlighted at the conference, CNA reported. However, the MSC has increasingly been paying more attention to Asia-Pacific security, he said.

Chao said he is honored to be invited to the conference and that he will share Taiwan's positions on Taiwan Strait security and international affairs. In the face of threats from a powerful country, Taiwan should strive to enhance cooperation and exchanges with democratic countries, as it is the best way to protect its democracy, he said.

The city councilor said he would use this opportunity to call for more international and security conferences to be held in Taipei to increase the visibility of Taiwan. It will also allow global friends to understand Taiwan's situation and the importance of supporting Taiwan's democratic values, he said.