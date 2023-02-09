Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2023/02/09 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 45 29 11 4 1 63 136 113
Providence 45 27 9 7 2 63 135 117
Charlotte 44 25 15 2 2 54 136 129
Springfield 45 23 17 1 4 51 139 129
Lehigh Valley 44 22 17 3 2 49 131 134
Hartford 45 19 17 3 6 47 131 142
Bridgeport 45 19 18 7 1 46 145 152
WB/Scranton 44 20 19 2 3 45 122 125
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 44 30 12 1 1 62 156 138
Utica 45 22 16 5 2 51 132 135
Syracuse 43 21 15 4 3 49 157 140
Rochester 41 21 17 2 1 45 129 141
Laval 45 18 19 6 2 44 159 164
Cleveland 42 17 20 3 2 39 135 163
Belleville 44 17 22 4 1 39 142 165
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 44 24 11 6 3 57 163 130
Milwaukee 44 26 15 1 2 55 157 130
Iowa 45 22 14 5 4 53 137 135
Rockford 45 23 16 4 2 52 146 149
Manitoba 42 22 15 3 2 49 128 133
Grand Rapids 43 19 20 2 2 42 122 154
Chicago 42 16 22 3 1 36 120 155
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Coachella Valley 41 30 7 3 1 64 153 110
Calgary 44 31 11 2 0 64 164 111
Colorado 44 27 14 3 0 57 132 113
Abbotsford 45 26 15 2 2 56 157 136
Ontario 43 24 17 1 1 50 138 120
Tucson 46 21 21 4 0 46 153 160
Bakersfield 43 18 22 2 1 39 126 139
San Jose 45 18 24 0 3 39 116 151
Henderson 47 16 27 0 4 36 120 137
San Diego 46 12 34 0 0 24 114 181

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Coachella Valley at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Utica at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Ontario at Henderson, 10 p.m.

San Diego at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled