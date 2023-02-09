|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Arsenal
|20
|16
|2
|2
|45
|17
|50
|Man City
|21
|14
|3
|4
|53
|21
|45
|Man United
|22
|13
|4
|5
|36
|28
|43
|Newcastle
|21
|10
|10
|1
|34
|12
|40
|Tottenham
|22
|12
|3
|7
|41
|31
|39
|Brighton
|20
|10
|4
|6
|38
|27
|34
|Brentford
|21
|8
|9
|4
|35
|28
|33
|Fulham
|22
|9
|5
|8
|32
|30
|32
|Chelsea
|21
|8
|6
|7
|22
|21
|30
|Liverpool
|20
|8
|5
|7
|34
|28
|29
|Aston Villa
|21
|8
|4
|9
|25
|31
|28
|Crystal Palace
|21
|6
|6
|9
|19
|29
|24
|Nottingham Forest
|21
|6
|6
|9
|17
|35
|24
|Leicester
|21
|6
|3
|12
|32
|37
|21
|Wolverhampton
|21
|5
|5
|11
|15
|30
|20
|Leeds
|21
|4
|7
|10
|28
|36
|19
|West Ham
|21
|5
|4
|12
|18
|26
|19
|Everton
|21
|4
|6
|11
|16
|28
|18
|Bournemouth
|21
|4
|5
|12
|19
|43
|17
|Southampton
|21
|4
|3
|14
|17
|38
|15
___
Chelsea 0, Fulham 0
Everton 1, Arsenal 0
Aston Villa 2, Leicester 4
Brentford 3, Southampton 0
Brighton 1, Bournemouth 0
Wolverhampton 3, Liverpool 0
Man United 2, Crystal Palace 1
Newcastle 1, West Ham 1
Nottingham Forest 1, Leeds 0
Tottenham 1, Man City 0
Man United 2, Leeds 2
West Ham vs. Chelsea, 7:30 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Brighton, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Tottenham, 10 a.m.
Southampton vs. Wolverhampton, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Newcastle, 12:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. Man United, 9 a.m.
Man City vs. Aston Villa, 11:30 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Everton, 3 p.m.
Arsenal vs. Man City, 2:30 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Fulham, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Man City, 10 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Liverpool, 12:30 p.m.
Man United vs. Leicester, 9 a.m.
Tottenham vs. West Ham, 11:30 a.m.
|Burnley
|29
|19
|8
|2
|58
|26
|65
|Sheffield United
|29
|17
|7
|5
|48
|24
|58
|Middlesbrough
|30
|14
|6
|10
|47
|35
|48
|Luton Town
|29
|13
|9
|7
|37
|29
|48
|Watford
|30
|12
|9
|9
|36
|33
|45
|West Brom
|29
|12
|8
|9
|39
|30
|44
|Blackburn
|29
|14
|2
|13
|31
|35
|44
|Millwall
|28
|12
|7
|9
|34
|28
|43
|Sunderland
|29
|11
|9
|9
|42
|33
|42
|Norwich
|29
|12
|6
|11
|40
|34
|42
|Preston
|29
|11
|7
|11
|27
|33
|40
|Hull
|30
|11
|7
|12
|37
|44
|40
|Swansea
|29
|10
|9
|10
|43
|42
|39
|QPR
|30
|10
|9
|11
|32
|38
|39
|Coventry
|29
|10
|8
|11
|31
|32
|38
|Reading
|29
|11
|5
|13
|33
|44
|38
|Bristol City
|29
|9
|9
|11
|39
|39
|36
|Birmingham
|29
|9
|8
|12
|34
|38
|35
|Stoke
|29
|9
|6
|14
|33
|38
|33
|Rotherham
|29
|7
|11
|11
|33
|40
|32
|Cardiff
|30
|7
|8
|15
|21
|33
|29
|Huddersfield
|29
|7
|7
|15
|28
|38
|28
|Blackpool
|29
|6
|9
|14
|30
|45
|27
|Wigan
|29
|6
|8
|15
|27
|49
|26
___
West Brom 1, Coventry 0
Norwich 0, Burnley 3
Rotherham 0, Sheffield United 0
Blackburn vs. Wigan, 10 a.m. ppd
Huddersfield 1, QPR 1
Hull 1, Cardiff 0
Luton Town 1, Stoke 0
Middlesbrough 3, Blackpool 0
Millwall 1, Sunderland 1
Preston 1, Bristol City 2
Reading 2, Watford 2
Swansea 3, Birmingham 4
Blackburn 0, Wigan 0
Blackpool 2, Huddersfield 2
Birmingham vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
Blackpool vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Millwall, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Birmingham vs. Cardiff, 2:45 p.m.
Coventry vs. Millwall, 2:45 p.m.
Norwich vs. Hull, 2:45 p.m.
QPR vs. Sunderland, 2:45 p.m.
Burnley vs. Watford, 3 p.m.
Reading vs. Rotherham, 3 p.m.
Bristol City vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m.
Preston vs. Luton Town, 2:45 p.m.
Swansea vs. Blackpool, 2:45 p.m.
Stoke vs. Huddersfield, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Middlesbrough, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
Cardiff vs. Reading, 3 p.m.
Millwall vs. Sheffield United, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Sunderland vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Norwich, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. West Brom, 3 p.m.
|Sheffield Wednesday
|28
|18
|7
|3
|48
|18
|61
|Plymouth
|29
|18
|7
|4
|51
|30
|61
|Ipswich
|29
|15
|10
|4
|54
|29
|55
|Derby
|28
|15
|8
|5
|45
|21
|53
|Bolton
|30
|15
|8
|7
|38
|23
|53
|Barnsley
|27
|14
|5
|8
|36
|26
|47
|Peterborough
|27
|14
|2
|11
|45
|32
|44
|Wycombe
|28
|13
|5
|10
|38
|27
|44
|Shrewsbury
|29
|13
|5
|11
|36
|31
|44
|Portsmouth
|27
|9
|11
|7
|35
|33
|38
|Exeter
|29
|10
|8
|11
|42
|41
|38
|Charlton
|28
|9
|10
|9
|43
|39
|37
|Bristol Rovers
|29
|10
|7
|12
|43
|52
|37
|Port Vale
|29
|10
|7
|12
|29
|40
|37
|Oxford United
|30
|9
|8
|13
|34
|36
|35
|Lincoln
|27
|7
|13
|7
|27
|30
|34
|Fleetwood Town
|28
|6
|11
|11
|31
|33
|29
|Cheltenham
|28
|8
|5
|15
|23
|35
|29
|Milton Keynes Dons
|29
|8
|4
|17
|27
|40
|28
|Burton Albion
|28
|7
|7
|14
|37
|56
|28
|Morecambe
|28
|6
|9
|13
|31
|45
|27
|Accrington Stanley
|27
|6
|8
|13
|25
|45
|26
|Cambridge United
|28
|7
|5
|16
|24
|47
|26
|Forest Green
|30
|5
|6
|19
|24
|57
|21
___
Oxford United 1, Barnsley 2
Accrington Stanley 0, Lincoln 3
Bolton 1, Cheltenham 0
Bristol Rovers 0, Milton Keynes Dons 2
Cambridge United 1, Ipswich 1
Derby 5, Morecambe 0
Exeter 1, Charlton 2
Fleetwood Town 2, Burton Albion 3
Forest Green 0, Peterborough 2
Oxford United 0, Shrewsbury 1
Port Vale 0, Wycombe 3
Portsmouth 1, Barnsley 1
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Plymouth 0
Port Vale 1, Accrington Stanley 1
Barnsley vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Wycombe, 2:45 p.m.
Bolton vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 2:45 p.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Ipswich, 2:45 p.m.
Cambridge United vs. Cheltenham, 2:45 p.m.
Derby vs. Lincoln, 2:45 p.m.
Exeter vs. Shrewsbury, 2:45 p.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Peterborough, 2:45 p.m.
Forest Green vs. Charlton, 2:45 p.m.
Oxford United vs. Plymouth, 2:45 p.m.
Port Vale vs. Barnsley, 2:45 p.m.
Portsmouth vs. Burton Albion, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Morecambe, 2:45 p.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
|Leyton Orient
|30
|19
|6
|5
|39
|17
|63
|Stevenage
|27
|16
|8
|3
|39
|18
|56
|Carlisle
|29
|14
|9
|6
|48
|28
|51
|Northampton
|28
|14
|8
|6
|42
|28
|50
|Salford
|29
|14
|6
|9
|40
|29
|48
|Mansfield Town
|28
|12
|7
|9
|41
|37
|43
|Stockport County
|28
|12
|6
|10
|39
|27
|42
|Swindon
|28
|11
|9
|8
|37
|30
|42
|Bradford
|27
|11
|9
|7
|32
|26
|42
|Barrow
|29
|12
|5
|12
|34
|38
|41
|Doncaster
|28
|12
|4
|12
|33
|40
|40
|Sutton United
|29
|11
|7
|11
|28
|35
|40
|AFC Wimbledon
|28
|10
|9
|9
|30
|29
|39
|Walsall
|26
|10
|8
|8
|30
|23
|38
|Tranmere
|29
|10
|8
|11
|31
|28
|38
|Grimsby Town
|25
|9
|6
|10
|29
|32
|33
|Colchester
|30
|8
|7
|15
|30
|38
|31
|Crewe
|27
|7
|10
|10
|21
|34
|31
|Newport County
|27
|7
|8
|12
|26
|31
|29
|Harrogate Town
|27
|7
|6
|14
|33
|41
|27
|Crawley Town
|26
|6
|7
|13
|29
|42
|25
|Hartlepool
|29
|6
|7
|16
|29
|52
|25
|Gillingham
|27
|5
|9
|13
|15
|31
|24
|Rochdale
|29
|5
|5
|19
|23
|44
|20
___