THROUGH FEBRUARY 8
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|33
|1921
|61
|1.91
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|40
|2329
|86
|2.22
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|20
|1171
|45
|2.31
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|39
|2230
|86
|2.31
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|21
|1102
|43
|2.34
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|33
|1819
|71
|2.34
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|25
|1463
|59
|2.42
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|40
|2378
|97
|2.45
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|19
|1119
|46
|2.47
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|37
|2235
|92
|2.47
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|15
|869
|36
|2.49
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|15
|900
|38
|2.53
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|17
|1004
|43
|2.57
|David Rittich
|Winnipeg
|13
|722
|31
|2.58
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|34
|2030
|88
|2.60
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|34
|1922
|84
|2.62
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|37
|2214
|97
|2.63
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|19
|1049
|46
|2.63
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1583
|70
|2.65
|Jaroslav Halak
|N.Y. Rangers
|14
|834
|37
|2.66
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|33
|1921
|26
|4
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|40
|2378
|24
|15
|1
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|40
|2329
|23
|7
|7
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|37
|2214
|23
|13
|1
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|36
|2059
|23
|8
|3
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|37
|2235
|22
|8
|7
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|33
|1819
|22
|5
|2
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|34
|2030
|20
|11
|3
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|38
|2247
|19
|14
|5
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|35
|2076
|19
|13
|3
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|39
|2237
|18
|18
|3
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|39
|2230
|17
|16
|4
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|35
|2021
|17
|12
|5
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|25
|1463
|17
|6
|2
|Marc-Andre Fleury
|Minnesota
|32
|1833
|16
|11
|3
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1583
|16
|5
|5
|Jack Campbell
|Edmonton
|26
|1443
|16
|8
|1
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|38
|2181
|15
|15
|8
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|34
|1922
|15
|14
|4
|Pheonix Copley
|Los Angeles
|20
|1129
|15
|3
|1
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|SA
|SPCTG
|W
|L
|OT
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|33
|1921
|61
|901
|.937
|26
|4
|1
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|39
|2230
|86
|1070
|.926
|17
|16
|4
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|40
|2329
|86
|1069
|.926
|23
|7
|7
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|40
|2378
|97
|1164
|.923
|24
|15
|1
|Filip Gustavsson
|Minnesota
|20
|1171
|45
|532
|.922
|11
|8
|1
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|27
|1583
|70
|816
|.921
|16
|5
|5
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|17
|1004
|43
|493
|.920
|10
|6
|1
|Pavel Francouz
|Colorado
|15
|900
|38
|432
|.919
|7
|7
|1
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|34
|2030
|88
|995
|.919
|20
|11
|3
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|17
|988
|45
|507
|.918
|8
|6
|2
|Juuse Saros
|Nashville
|38
|2247
|104
|1168
|.918
|19
|14
|5
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|14
|732
|33
|370
|.918
|6
|6
|1
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|37
|2235
|92
|1014
|.917
|22
|8
|7
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|37
|2214
|97
|1056
|.916
|23
|13
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|33
|1819
|71
|770
|.916
|22
|5
|2
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|34
|1922
|84
|899
|.915
|15
|14
|4
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|28
|1604
|78
|829
|.914
|13
|10
|3
|Jeremy Swayman
|Boston
|21
|1102
|43
|457
|.914
|12
|3
|4
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|25
|1463
|59
|623
|.913
|17
|6
|2
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|35
|2076
|93
|976
|.913
|19
|13
|3
___
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|SO
|W
|L
|OT
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|39
|2230
|5
|17
|16
|4
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|34
|1922
|5
|15
|14
|4
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|40
|2329
|4
|23
|7
|7
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|40
|2378
|3
|24
|15
|1
|Karel Vejmelka
|Arizona
|36
|2146
|3
|14
|17
|4
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|36
|2059
|3
|23
|8
|3
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|35
|2021
|3
|17
|12
|5
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|39
|2237
|2
|18
|18
|3
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|35
|2076
|2
|19
|13
|3
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|34
|2030
|2
|20
|11
|3
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|33
|1921
|2
|26
|4
|1
|Vitek Vanecek
|New Jersey
|33
|1819
|2
|22
|5
|2
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|25
|1463
|2
|17
|6
|2
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|27
|1417
|2
|11
|10
|2
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|19
|1119
|2
|13
|2
|3