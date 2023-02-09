Infrared (IR) LED Market Share Size, And Growth Rate Analysis 2023 To 2032

Global Overview of Infrared (IR) LED Market

The Global Infrared (IR) LED market is split by Type and application. For the period 2023-2032, the growth among segments provides accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Product Type [700nm-850nm, 850nm-940nm, 940nm-1020nm, 1020nm-1720nm] and Application [Security and Surveillance, Iris & Facial Recognition, Automotive, Computer and Office, VR Device] in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified markets.

The growing popularity of smart homes is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global infrared LED market. Other factors that are contributing to this growth include the increasing adoption of electronic devices and sensors in various industrial sectors, as well as increasing demand from the automotive and aerospace industries. due to the increasing use of sensors and LED lighting in various applications such as security, healthcare, and retail.

The industry growth is primarily driven by the increasing popularity of smart homes and increasing demand for wireless and embedded systems. The market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, and geography.

On the basis of technology, the market is divided into pulsed infrared (PIR), continuous wave (CW), and multimode IR (MMIR) LEDs. PIR LEDs are dominant in the market owing to their low cost and small size. CW LEDs are expected to witness more growth owing to their longer life span, high reliability, and better performance in temperature ranges below 25 degrees Celsius. MMIR LEDs are projected to grow significantly due to their ability to emit light through a wider range of frequencies.

Market Estimates:

The industry was valued in 2023 at :$ 1,113.4 Mn

Industry Expected To Grow By 2032:$ 3,161.4 Mn

CAGR during the provision period: 11%

Key Players Mentioned in the Infrared (IR) LED Market Research Report:

EVERLIGHT

Epistar

Osram

DOWA

Lite-On Technology

Vishay Intertechnology

Luminus

Ushio

AU Optronics (Lextar)

Showa Denko (SDK)

Lumileds

Kingbright

HPLighting

ON Semiconducts

Rohm Semiconductor

Global Infrared (IR) LED Market Segmentation:

Global Infrared (IR) LED Market, By Type

700nm-850nm

850nm-940nm

940nm-1020nm

1020nm-1720nm

Global Infrared (IR) LED Market, By Application

Security and Surveillance

Iris & Facial Recognition

Automotive

Computer and Office

VR Device

Region of the Infrared (IR) LED Market:

➛ North America (the United States, and Canada, Mexico)

➛ Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Russia)

➛ Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, India, China, and Southeast Asia)

➛ South America (Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil)

➛ The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Egypt, UAE, and South Africa)

