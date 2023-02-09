Smart Airport Market Size, Share, Share, Industry Trends, Demand, Overview and Forecast 2027

As per the new research report of Astute Analytica, the global Smart Airport market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.9% over the next ten years and will reach US$ 54,862.0 Mn in 2027 from USD 29,463.1 Mn in 2021.

Anyone wanting to comprehend the present situation of the competitive Smart Airport market conditions will find this to be an enlightening resource. Firms can make the necessary decisions for growth or profitability with ease if they have access to comprehensive information about recent innovations as well as forward-looking profiles of carefully chosen industry competitors. In order to provide them with everything they need before entering the Smart Airport market of tomorrow, this report also formulates a survey addressing small variables applicable specifically to new applicants as well as major concerns impacting all players in this field generally.

The analysis encompasses both current trends and conventional growth prospects for the future, depending on the creation of policies to support their advancement. The study provides a comprehensive assessment of the market prognosis and current situation for the product/industry until 2031. It also covers potential growth drivers and top competitors, as well as information on the threats they bring to the market’s future performance, all of which are combined into one thorough document. The market has been thoroughly estimated, and its trajectory has been examined and anticipated. Both businesses and people conducting an in-depth study on this industry will find the report to be a valuable resource.

In the research, Porter’s five forces model offers insights into how new entrants affect competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer power, and other factors. The analysis starts with a summary of the industry structure, including barriers to entry for new competitors and a view of their current position. Collectively, this gives readers some indication about which companies may be most vulnerable or thriving depending on who has been leaving so far (newer players).

Segmentation Analysis

Smart Airport Market SegmentationsBy Component

Infrastructure

Solutions

Applications

Services

By Infrastructure

Endpoint Devices Sensors Tags IP Phone Video Conferencing (Audio/ Video)

Communication Systems Wireless Airports Smart Phones Near Field Communication Social Media

Passenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control IoT Enabled Beacons Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement Common-use Self-service (CUSS) Kiosks RFID Baggage Reconciliation System E-Gates

Air/Ground Traffic Control Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM) Automated Passport Controls

Security Systems Biometrics Alerts & Cyber Security E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar E-Tag System

Others (Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage, Airport Management Software)

By Solutions

Terminal Side HVAC Lighting Control Digital Video Surveillance and Management (DVM) Fire and Life Safety Solutions Energy Management Life Cycle Services Building Management and Automation Systems

Air Side Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS) Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) Surface Movement Guidance Runway Improvement and Apron Management Digital and Radar Video Surveillance

Landside Parking Access Roads Perimeter Security Car Rental Mass Transit Airport City



By Application

Core Applications Content Management Business Intelligence Next-Generation Web Collaboration Integration

Business Applications Noise Abatement Fee Management Performance Management Gate Management



By Services

Smart Transport & Parking Services Real-time Travel Services Intelligent Transport Services Trip Concierge

Smart Retail, Hospitality & Entertainment Services Passenger-Specific Retail and Hospitality Intelligent Advertising Lean Retail Solutions Telepresence Rooms

Smart Workplace Services Equipment Telematics Solutions Mobile Worker and Expert Locator

Smart Airport Processes Location-Based Services RFID Baggage Tagging No-queue Check-in Solutions

Smart Business to Business Services Traffic and Facilities Management Smart Supply-Chain and MRO Services



By Airport Model

Airport 2.0

Airport 3.0

Airport 4.0

By Airport Size

Small

Medium

Large

By Airport Operation

Commercial Service Airports

Cargo Service Airports

General Aviation Airports

By Region

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa U.A.E. Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



