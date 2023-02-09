B2B E-Commerce Market Size, Overview, Latest Trends, Key Players, Revenue, and Forecast 2027

As per the new research report of Astute Analytica, the global B2B E-Commerce market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.1% over the next ten years and will reach USD 18,771.4 Billion in 2027 from USD 8,523.3 Billion in 2021.

Anyone wanting to comprehend the present situation of the competitive B2B E-Commerce market conditions will find this to be an enlightening resource. Firms can make the necessary decisions for growth or profitability with ease if they have access to comprehensive information about recent innovations as well as forward-looking profiles of carefully chosen industry competitors. In order to provide them with everything they need before entering the B2B E-Commerce market of tomorrow, this report also formulates a survey addressing small variables applicable specifically to new applicants as well as major concerns impacting all players in this field generally.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/b2b-e-commerce-market

Leading Players

Alibaba,

Amazon, Inc.,

ChinaAseanTrade,

DIYTrade,

eBay Inc.,

EC21,

eworldtrade,

Flipkart,

The analysis encompasses both current trends and conventional growth prospects for the future, depending on the creation of policies to support their advancement. The study provides a comprehensive assessment of the market prognosis and current situation for the product/industry until 2031. It also covers potential growth drivers and top competitors, as well as information on the threats they bring to the market’s future performance, all of which are combined into one thorough document. The market has been thoroughly estimated, and its trajectory has been examined and anticipated. Both businesses and people conducting an in-depth study on this industry will find the report to be a valuable resource.

In the research, Porter’s five forces model offers insights into how new entrants affect competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer power, and other factors. The analysis starts with a summary of the industry structure, including barriers to entry for new competitors and a view of their current position. Collectively, this gives readers some indication about which companies may be most vulnerable or thriving depending on who has been leaving so far (newer players).

Download Sample Report– https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/b2b-e-commerce-market

Segments Overview:

The global B2B E-Commerce market is segmented into type, payment mode, and enterprise size.

By Type,

Cleaning Supplies

Hospitality Products

Industrial & MRO

IT Products

Office Supplies

Pantry Products

Others

The IT products is expected to account for the largest market share of around 26% owing to increasing adoption of B2B e-commerce in the IT industry. The pantry products segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of over 16%.

By Payment Mode,

Credit Card

Net Banking

Mobile Wallet Apps

Others

The net banking segment is estimated to hold the largest market share as it is used more as compared to other payment modes for business to business transactions. The mobile wallet apps segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate and is also expected to surpass a market size of USD 2,000 billion by 2026 due to increasing demand for digital payments.

By Enterprise Size,

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

The small & medium enterprises segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to growing demand for B2B e-commerce websites by these enterprises. The large enterprises segments market size was around 25% of the small & medium enterprises segment in 2021 and this share reached to 30% by 2027.

Regional Overview

By region, the global B2B E-Commerce market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share and also witnessed the fastest growth rate owing to rising number of B2B companies adopting e-commerce platforms for growth in the region.

The South America region is anticipated to hold a market size of about USD 700 billion by 2027. Similar growth is expected to be register by North America and Europe as well owing to rising adoption of technologically advanced products in the region.

Request Full Report – https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/b2b-e-commerce-market

About Astute Analytica:

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.

They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Get in touch with us:

Phone number: +18884296757

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Visit our website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Edge AI Software Market

Smart Airport Market

Mini LED Display Market

B2B E-Commerce Market

Network Forensics Market