B2B E-Commerce Market 2022 to 2027 New Study, Industry Scope and Global Opportunity Analysis Strategies

The B2B E-Commerce Market size was USD 8,523.3 Billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach USD 18,771.4 Billion by the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2027.

The B2B E-Commerce Market size was USD 8,523.3 Billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach USD 18,771.4 Billion by the year 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2027.

An in-depth analysis of the market was carried out using a research and study methodology. This study analyses industry trends in each sub-segment and anticipates demand, trends, and revenue growth for the local and national markets from 2022 through 2027.

This analysis examines market factors such as market size, economic conditions, market dynamics, and projections. It also offers in-depth details on particular rivals, extension opportunities, and important market drivers. The B2B E-Commerce Market research is divided into companies, regions, types, and applications.

Leading Competitors

Major players in the global B2B E-Commerce market include Alibaba, Amazon, Inc., ChinaAseanTrade, DIYTrade, eBay Inc., EC21, eworldtrade, Flipkart, Global Source, IndiaMART, InterMESH Ltd., KellySearch, KOMPASS, Thomasnet, and Other prominent players. The cumulative market share of the five major players is near about 58%.

These market players are engaged in mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches, among other initiatives, to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in October 2021 Amazon launched a set of new tools for assisting third-party sellers in America to offer their products to Amazons 21 stores globally.

The market sector’s expansion efforts are discussed in this section, along with the market’s surviving vendors and traders, regional import and export investigations, and regional import and export investigations. Surveys, press releases, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all C-level executives were used to compile the remaining data.

The analysis highlights the performance of the B2B E-Commerce Market sector’s key elements and application components in each regional industry. Similarly, stratified guidance on the list of significant actors operating within each regional economy informs the regional economy’s competitive dynamics. This enables a thorough and in-depth examination of the overall business market. In addition, the report includes global market industry forecasts for each object, geography, and application sector for the years 2022-2027.

Segmentation Analysis

The global B2B E-Commerce market is segmented into type, payment mode, and enterprise size.

By Type:

Cleaning Supplies

Hospitality Products

Industrial & MRO

IT Products

Office Supplies

Pantry Products

Others

The IT products is expected to account for the largest market share of around 26% owing to increasing adoption of B2B e-commerce in the IT industry. The pantry products segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of over 16%.

By Payment Mode:

Credit Card

Net Banking

Mobile Wallet Apps

Others

The net banking segment is estimated to hold the largest market share as it is used more as compared to other payment modes for business to business transactions. The mobile wallet apps segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate and is also expected to surpass a market size of USD 2,000 billion by 2026 due to increasing demand for digital payments.

By Enterprise Size:

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

The small & medium enterprises segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to growing demand for B2B e-commerce websites by these enterprises. The large enterprises segments market size was around 25% of the small & medium enterprises segment in 2021 and this share reached to 30% by 2027.

