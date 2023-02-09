Network Forensics Market 2021 Analysis by Industry Regional Outlook, Business Analysis, Share, Demand, Trends and Research Report 2027

Astute Analytica’s most recent report on Network Forensics Market research explores a wide range of particular, important, and enticing market and industry elements. All of the report’s findings, data, and information were confirmed and revalidated by our sources for market research.

The Network Forensics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 16.10% over the forecast period and will reach US$ 13,442.9 million in 2027 from US$ 4,810.4 million in 2021.

This analysis examines market factors such as market size, economic conditions, market dynamics, and projections. It also offers in-depth details on particular rivals, extension opportunities, and important market drivers. The Network Forensics Market research is divided into companies, regions, types, and applications.

An in-depth analysis of the market was carried out by the report’s authors using a research and study methodology that was best in class for the industry. This study analyses industry trends in each sub-segment and anticipates demand, trends, and revenue growth for the local and national markets from 2021 through 2027.

Leading Competitors

Cisco Systems

Fireeye

IBM Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Netscout Systems

EMC RSA

The market sector’s expansion efforts are discussed in this section, along with the market’s surviving vendors and traders, regional import and export investigations, and regional import and export investigations. Surveys, press releases, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all C-level executives were used to compile the remaining data.

The analysis highlights the performance of the Network Forensics Market sector’s key elements and application components in each regional industry. Similarly, stratified guidance on the list of significant actors operating within each regional economy informs the regional economy’s competitive dynamics. This enables a thorough and in-depth examination of the overall business market. In addition, the report includes global market industry forecasts for each object, geography, and application sector for the years 2021-2027.

Segmentation Analysis

The global Network Forensics Market is segmented based on Application, Solution, Organization Size, Deployment Model, and Vertical. Segmentation based on Solution:

Solutions

Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Threat intelligence

Packet capture analysis

Analytics

Log management

Firewall

Services

Professional services consulting services

Training and education

Design and integration

Support and maintenance

Incident response services

Managed services

Segmentation based on Application Area:

Endpoint security

Network security

Datacenter security

Application security

Others (web security and database security)

Segmentation based on Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

Segmentation based on Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Segmentation based on Vertical:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Education

Telecom and IT

Retail

Others (media & entertainment, aerospace & defense, and hospitality)

