Robotic Artificial Muscles Market 2022 Analysis of Key Trend, Global Business Opportunity, Industry Dynamics and Future Analysis 2030

The Robotic artificial muscles market grow with a CAGR of roughly 12.50% over the forecast period and will reach US$ 477.0205 Million in 2027 from US$ 235.3 Million in 2021.

Leading Competitors

Developing a prominent product for any profit-oriented approach requires the minimal chances of uncertainty and maximum growth. Several key players are involved in the development of robotic artificial muscles including �?ssur, KAIST’s Creative Research Initiative Center for Functionally Antagonistic Nano-Engineering, Ottobock, Ohio Willow Wood Company, Liberating Technologies, Inc., Proteor, Chas. A. Blatchford & Sons Ltd., Environmental Robots Incorporated (ERI) and RSL Steeper Group Ltd.

Segmentation Analysis

The global robotic artificial muscles market is rising with advancements and investments in research and development activities of artificial intelligence technology. This aimed to improve the quality of life of amputees which resulted in the production of technologically advanced products.

Another factor supporting the market growth is its application as industrial actuators which also results in a sharp rise in the graph of the robotic artificial muscles market which is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period as well. The market can be segmented on the basis of the following segments:

By Type

Piezoelectric actuators

Electroactive polymer (EAP) actuators

Shape memory polymers (SMP) actuators

Soft-fluidic actuators

Others

By Material

Ionic EAPs

Conducting polymers (CPs)

Carbon nanotubes (CNTs)

Electroactive gels

Others

By Actuation Mechanism

Electric Field Actuation

Thermal Actuation

Pneumatic Actuation

Others

By Applications

Grippers and manipulators

Walking robots

Biomimetic robots

Humanoid robots

Medical robots

Self-reconfigurable robots

Wearable and assistive robots

Others

