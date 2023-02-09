Alexa
Taiwan Medical Association donates NT$1 million to Turkiye

Countries share bond after helping each other through major earthquakes

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/02/09 19:50
Taiwan Medical Association donates NT$1 million to Turkiye and urges the public to follow its example. (Taiwan Medical Association)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Medical Association announced on Thursday (Feb. 9) that it is making a donation of NT$1 million (US$33,300) to Turkiye following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that killed thousands in the country.

During a press conference, the association’s President Chou Ching-ming (周慶明) reflected on the help Turkiye offered in 1999 when Taiwan was struck by a major earthquake. It was the first country to dispatch a rescue team to Taiwan, and the two countries have shared a bond and helped each other through disasters since.

Under Chou’s leadership, the association not only made the donation but also called for the public to follow its example. It named parties including its own members, local medical associations, the Taiwan Medical General Practitioners Association, Taiwan Medical Clinics Association, Taiwan Dental Association, National Union of Chinese Medical Doctors’ Association, National Architecture Association R.O.C., Certificate Public Accountant Association R.O.C., Taiwan BAR Association and E.SUN Bank, urging them to help fundraise.

Since the earthquake occurred in Turkiye, Taiwan has sent two search and rescue teams and set up an official bank account to accept monetary donations. Within a day of the account’s opening, it received 729 donations amounting to NT$10.33 million.
Taiwan Medical Association
donation
Turkiye
Turkey
earthquake
quake
temblor
disaster

