The untold story behind Taiwan legislative speaker’s trip to the US

Legislative Yuan President You Si-kun (游錫堃) recently made a whirlwind trip to Washington, D.C., where he joined important events including the International Religious Freedom (IRF) and National Prayer Breakfast. Additionally, he spoke publicly to condemn the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) expansionism, which looms over the world’s economic lifeline, the Taiwan Strait.

Using “language that Xi Jinping (習近平) understands” You conveyed a resolution to never succumb to China, garnering praise from Washington’s political world. Many figures expressed their desire to meet You, though You could not do so due to time limitations.

You only spent a day and a half in Washington, spanning Wednesday (Feb. 1) and Thursday (Feb. 2). He kept a low profile and met with numerous political figures from various countries, mostly in private.

In November last year, when IRF Secretariat President Nadine Maenza met with then-former Vice President Chen Chieng-jen (陳建仁) and You during her trip to Taiwan, she told them about important events that would take place in Washington in February, extending a verbal invitation. Maenza, who visited the Tainan Theological College and Seminary the day before meeting You, saw a church newspaper that had been banned by the Kuomintang (KMT) in 1986, which included a story about You speaking at the Gikong Presbyterian Church as a Taiwan provincial assemblyman.

After learning that You, now 76, contributed to establishing the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and served as a Taiwan provincial assemblyman, Yilan County magistrate, vice premier, secretary-general to the president, DPP chair, premier, and legislative speaker, Maenza exclaimed that he “is like an emblem of Taiwan’s contemporary history.” On the day of the meeting, she showed You the story on the church newspaper, which led You to share with her in detail Taiwan’s history and struggle to achieve democracy.

Maenza told You during the conversation, “People in Washington should hear you speak about Taiwan’s history of fighting for democracy and freedom.” This became the background of You’s trip.

During the events in Washington, You, as a key player in the history of Taiwan’s success and a great spokesperson, demonstrated that as a “normalized” country, Taiwan is mature and ready. Backed by his familiarity with Taiwan and U.S. politics, he pointed out that the U.S. government’s claim that its policies towards Taiwan include “one Act, Three Communiques, Six Assurances” is outdated.

According to You, in the present situation, the policies include five acts, Six Assurances, and Three Communiques. The “five acts” include the Taiwan Relations Act (effective Jan. 1, 1979), Taiwan Travel Act (effective March 16, 2018), Asia Reassurance Initiative Act of 2018 (effective Dec. 31, 2018, includes the Six Assurances), Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative Act (effective March 26, 2020), and Taiwan Assurance Act of 2020 (effective Dec. 27, 2020, influenced the establishment of the New Guidelines for U.S. Government Interactions with Taiwan Counterparts on April 10, 2021.)

In addition to highlighting the increased number of acts bearing Taiwan’s name between 2018 and 2022, You argued that the Six Assurances are now supported by these laws, meaning their status has been elevated above the Three Communiques. This served as a reminder for the U.S.’ government to stay updated and follow the rule of law.

You said in the U.S. that he believes Taiwan’s and Taiwan-U.S. relations’ “normalization” is inevitable and that the “abnormal” treatment Taiwan receives from the world’s countries due to China’s bullying will not last.

“Integrity,” “honesty,” and “sophistication” sum up You’s trip. Sam Brownback, former U.S ambassador at-large for international religious freedom, said he was glad You visited and condemned China’s violence while U.S. International Religious Freedom Commissioner Frank Wolf told You in person that he should invite all U.S. parliamentarians to Taiwan rather than just a few because they should see the country.