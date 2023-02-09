Alexa
Letter to Editor: Paraguay president Abdo's visit will reaffirm trade and friendship with Taiwan

By Ambassador Carlos José Fleitas of the Republic of Paraguay, Taiwan News, Contributing Writer
2023/02/09 17:36
Mario Abdo Benitez, President of Paraguay, addresses the 77th session of the General Assembly at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022....

The foreign policy of Paraguay is the collection of decisions and actions that shape the policy of our nation, which prioritizes the welfare of its citizens and represents its national interests to other countries in alignment with the principles clearly established in the Paraguayan National Constitution.

President Mario Abdo Benitez’s next visit to Taiwan this February will reaffirm the shared democratic values such as free expression, justice, and democracy. Paraguay, as well as Taiwan, are thriving democracies that respect the rule of law and strive for it to be the cornerstone of preserving the well-being and progress of their people.

We believe that Taiwan should be an active part of the international system of nations, given its many contributions to the world. Today, Taiwan constitutes a beacon of freedom on the Asian continent and the world.

The current increase in bilateral trade, technical and cultural cooperation between both states, continues to establish ties that bring our two countries closer, which are geographically distant but close in friendship. Paraguay has reiterated in various international forums the need for Taiwan to be considered an international legal entity and therefore become fully entitled within the inter-state system.

The Taiwan-Paraguay relationship has persisted for over 65 years, and the relationship now is more solid and robust than ever, given that both countries agree in establishing an alliance of cooperation for the development of their peoples, mainly based on a commonwealth of shared interests and ideals that will be ratified in this upcoming presidential visit.

At this difficult time in history, we believe that democracy needs international support, and the best support for democracy comes from other democracies, hence the fundamental essence of firm and solid relations between Paraguay and Taiwan.
Mario Abdo Benitez
Paraguay

